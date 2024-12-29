Donald Trump, T20 World Cup, Monkeypox: Top 10 Most Searched Topics On Google In 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Google has published its Year in Search report, revealing the most searched topics across the world and what users looked most into the search engine.

In 2024, the highest search traffic was driven by topics such as global elections, major news events, and sports events.

Here’s a look at Top Trending Searches Across Globe

Copa América

Football tournament Copa America generated the most traffic searches on Google. Defending champions Argentina secured a historic 16th Copa America title, defeating Colombia 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on July 14. Lionel Messi added another title to his illustrious career.

UEFA European Championship

The next in list was UEFA Euros which was held in month of June-July. Spain defeated England England 2-1 on July 14 and registered its fourth European crown.

ICC Men T20 World Cup

In 2024, India clinched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ending a 13-year wait for an ICC trophy by defeating South Africa in the final.

The next on the list: 4. England cricket team's tour of India, 5. Liam Payne (One Direction band member) who passed away in November, 6. Donald Trump , 7. India vs Bangladesh, 8. iPhone 16, 9. Paris 2024 Olympics, and 10. Catherine, Princess of Wales' who got diagnosed with cancer this year, were in the top 10 global searches across Google.

Top 10 Most Searched News

US Election



The 2024 news cycle on Google was dominated by the US presidential elections. President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House, with the Democrats nominating Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost to the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.



Excessive heat



According to several reports, the year 2024 has been declared as the hottest year since the recording of temperature began. This caused a surge in global searches for the term on the search engine.

Olympics



Paris olympics was among the newsmakers for the year 2024. India registered 6 medals in the the Olympics. The tournament was marred with a boxing controversy where an Italian boxer Angela Carini went up against Algerian Imane Khelif. Khelif had been disqualified from the previous year's world championships due to a failed gender eligibility test. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted Khelif permission to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hurricane Milton



Hurricane Milton made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico, impacting several states of the US. According to estimates, more than $50 billion of infrastructure was damaged while several people were killed.

Iran Rafah



In May, Israel initiated a limited operation in Rafah targeting Hamas militants. The operation quickly gained attention on social media, with the hashtag #AllEyesonRafah trending.

Crowdstrike

A CrowdStrike update triggered a major IT outage, causing millions of Windows systems to crash in August. The disruption of critical services and business operations highlighted the risks associated with heavy reliance on technology.

Trump Shot



In July, Donald Trump was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old man in Pennsylvania. Crooks also killed one audience member and critically injured two others.

Menendez Bros



The documentary on The Menendez Brothers was released on the streaming platform Netflix, which captured the sensational crime of murdering their parents. Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez have pleaded their case.



Monkeypox

