‘Double Standards’: BSP Chief Mayawati Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ambedkar

Lucknow: Hitting out at Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday said that the principal opposition party has always disrespected BR Ambedkar and his followers while prioritizing the interests of capitalists.

In a series of tweets on X, Mayawati said that her party BSP relies on grassroots support unlike the Congress, which, according to her, claims to oppose capitalists publicly while privately benefiting from their financial support.

"The Congress party has double standards," said BSP chief Mayawati, adding that the party acts in favour of the rich once it assumes power.

‘Congress Ignored Legacy of Ambedkar’

Mayawati also accused the Congress of ignoring the legacy of Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, and disrespecting him and his followers.

The BSP chief accused the party of exploiting Ambedkar's name for "deceptive politics" to gain votes and urged people to stay vigilant against such strategies.

Ambedkar's Name Used For Political Gains

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday termed the Congress as a "shameless" party which is using Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's name for "political gains" only.