‘Drunk Passenger Slept Inside Flight’s Washroom’: Supreme Court Judge Narrates Mid-Air Drama

New Delhi: An interesting narration of events was made by the Supreme Court Judges during the hearing of PIL regarding the Air India urination hearing case. The top court judges mentioned their recent encounter with the drunk fliers on a flight they took in the month of September.

While questioning the Centre on how they monitor intoxicated passengers, Justice Viswanathan shared his own unpleasant flight experience when he boarded. He recounted how he and Justice Surya Kant witnessed two passengers who were intoxicated.

‘One Drunk Flier Locked Himself Inside Washroom, Slept’

Justice Viswanathan described how an intoxicated passenger locked himself inside the washroom and fell asleep. Both judges were seated near the washroom on the aircraft, as their seats were in the front row.

He also mentioned that another male passenger stumbled towards the toilet, vomiting into an airsickness bag.

Here's What Judge Viswanathan Narrated

"How do you check passengers who get intoxicated there? We had a recent experience. Me and brother Justice Surya Kant sitting on a flight. Two passengers were fully drunk; one got into the washroom [and] slept off. One was outside with the vomit bag given by the all-women lady crew. Half an hour, 35 minutes...they could not open even with the master key because it was an all-women lady crew...they requested a male co-passenger, and he opened...then woke him up and got him out," the judge said.

‘Something Creative Must Be Done’

During the hearing, Justice Viswanathan said "something creative" must be done to address this issue of handling such a situation.

"Maybe strategic seating or something," the bench observed.