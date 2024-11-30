Search icon
  • Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Traffic Advisory Issued, Check Roads to Avoid and Diversions

Published 09:55 IST, November 30th 2024

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Traffic Advisory Issued, Check Roads to Avoid and Diversions

Global star Dua Lipa is performing in Mumbai today and thousands are expected to attend; take a look at the traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dua Lipa Concert Mumbai Traffic Advisory | Image: AP

Mumbai: Grammy-award winning singer and popstar Dua Lipa is all set to enchant her fans and admirers in India with the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai. Ahead of Dua Lipa India Concert, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for today, November 30 - check routes to avoid and diversions announced,

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Traffic Advisory Issued

Dua Lipa is set to perform in MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Ahead of the concert, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Mumbaikars, highlighting the routes that must be avoided and the diversions to avoid long traffic jams, ensure smooth travel within the city. 

Mumbai Traffic Advisory for Dua Lipa Concert: Routes to Avoid, Diversions

Take a look at the list of roads that must be avoided and the diversions to ensure smooth traffic, as announced by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

  • People travelling to Kurla from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will not be permitted to pass through the Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Those going to Kurla from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar will also not be allowed to use Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Vehicles coming towards BKC, Kurla and Chunabhatti from Kherwadi Government colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Towers will not be allowed.
  • Traffic going from Kurla and Razzak Juntion to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will be diverted through Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Vehicles coming and going on Diamond Junction-Ambani Square route will be stopped.
  • If you are going towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building from CST Road, you will be diverted to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace.

Updated 09:55 IST, November 30th 2024

