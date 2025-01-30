EC Stays Out of Delhi-Haryana Yamuna Water Dispute, Warns Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) refused to get drawn into the Yamuna water dispute between Delhi and Haryana on Thursday, saying it would leave "this important matter" to the competence of the governments.

The EC has urged AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to link the rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna with his claims of river poisoning. It has also given him another chance to clarify his allegations against the Haryana government.

In a new letter to Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, the EC acknowledged that ensuring adequate and clean water is a governance issue. It emphasized that all governments should continuously work towards providing safe water for the people.

"The commission finds no reason for anyone to dispute this noble position. It will leave this important matter to the competence and good discretion of the governments and the agencies without arbitering during the short time frame of the election period" on water sharing or water pollution issues, it said.

The election authority stated that these issues had a long history and would have lasting effects on the future.

The EC also pointed out to Kejriwal that directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal were already in effect.