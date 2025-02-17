Search icon
  Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav Gets Arrested In 11-Yr-Old Case For Slapping Police Inspector In Nagpur

Updated 23:49 IST, February 17th 2025

Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav Gets Arrested In 11-Yr-Old Case For Slapping Police Inspector In Nagpur

Nagpur Police on the direction of a court arrested former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in a case dated 11 years back pertaining to the alleged slapping of a cop

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav Gets Arrested In 11-Yr-Old Case For Slapping Police Inspector In Nagpur | Image: Harshvardhan Jadhav/Facebook

Nagpur: Nagpur Police, on Monday, on the direction of a court, arrested former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in a case dated 11 years back pertaining to the alleged slapping of a police inspector in 2014.

Jadhav, who has been a member of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Shiv Swarajya Paksha at various times, had failed to appear in court, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him in the past.

Jadhav was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after appearing in the court of judicial magistrate.

Also read: Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As New Chief Election Commissioner

However, Jadhav, who formerly represented the Kannad constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, was soon admitted to the state-run Mayo Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Police at Sonegaon Police Station said the former MLA had allegedly slapped a police inspector named Parag Jadhav during a meeting that was held by Shiv Sena (then undivided) Chief Uddhav Thackeray in a city hotel in December.

Jadhav was granted temporary bail in the past but an arrest warrant was issued by the court against him as he failed to attend hearings.

Post his arrest, Jadhav said, "Those who fight for their self-respect must face the consequences... My lawyers were absent, and even though I had a medical issue, they should have been there. If anything happens (to me) due to my health, I will face the consequences."

Also read: Frequent Earthquakes Shake Delhi: Why the National Capital is Vulnerable | EXPLAINED



 

 

Published 23:48 IST, February 17th 2025

Maharashtra

