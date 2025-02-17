Frequent Earthquakes Shake Delhi: Why the National Capital is Vulnerable | EXPLAINED

Earthquake in Delhi Today: On Monday morning, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to strong tremors as a 4.0 magnitude Earthquake rocked parts of the city and its surrounding areas including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Delhi struck at 5:36 am, with its epicenter located in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers.

While no immediate reports of damage or injuries have emerged, the tremor reminded Delhiites of the region's vulnerability to seismic activity.

Earthquake in Delhi: A History of Earthquakes in the City

This is not the first time the national capital has experienced such tremors. Over the past few years, Delhi has faced several earthquakes, including a 3.5 magnitude quake on April 12, 2020, and a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Rohtak on May 29, 2020, followed by a series of aftershocks that rattled the densely populated city.

The repeated tremors have left residents questioning: Why do earthquakes occur so frequently in Delhi?

Earthquake in Delhi: Delhi’s Position on the Seismic Map

The answer lies in Delhi's positioning on India's seismic map. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the capital falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a high-risk area for earthquakes.

Zone IV, as defined by the Indian government’s seismic zoning, is known for moderate to high earthquake risks. In fact, it is common for earthquakes of magnitude 5-6 to occur, with occasional quakes reaching magnitudes of 6-7, and in rare cases, even up to 7-8.

Earthquake in Delhi: The Tectonic Forces Behind Delhi’s Earthquake Risk

Delhi's location within the seismic zone is largely due to its proximity to the mighty Himalayas and the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate.

This collision, which has been occurring for over 50 million years, creates immense pressure and energy. Over time, this energy builds up like a coiled spring, and when it is finally released, it causes an earthquake.

In addition to the region's geographical and tectonic conditions, Delhi is crossed by major fault lines, including the Delhi-Haridwar ridge and the Delhi-Moradabad faults.

These faults are capable of generating earthquakes with magnitudes of up to 6-7. Since 1720 AD, there have been five recorded earthquakes in or near Delhi with Richter Magnitudes ranging from 5.5 to 6.7, further highlighting the area's seismic activity.