Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik Set To Become State BJP President

Panaji: Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik is set to take charge as the next president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit. Naik will hold the Goa BJP president’s position after the outgoing state chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade’s term concludes. This comes after the party's core committee unanimously decided to nominate Naik for the post during a meeting on Friday.

The 54-year-old, Damodar Naik, currently serving as the state BJP's general secretary, filed his nomination in the presence of central election observer Sunil Bansal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and outgoing state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, among others.

Bansal announced that Naik's name will be formally declared on Saturday, marking the beginning of his tenure. The post had been vacant following the completion of Tanavade's term.