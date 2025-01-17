Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:14 IST, January 17th 2025

Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik Set To Become State BJP President

Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik is set to take charge as the next president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik Set To Become State BJP President | Image: X

Panaji: Former Goa MLA Damodar G Naik is set to take charge as the next president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit. Naik will hold the Goa BJP president’s position after the outgoing state chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade’s term concludes. This comes after the party's core committee unanimously decided to nominate Naik for the post during a meeting on Friday.

The 54-year-old, Damodar Naik, currently serving as the state BJP's general secretary, filed his nomination in the presence of central election observer Sunil Bansal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and outgoing state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, among others.

Bansal announced that Naik's name will be formally declared on Saturday, marking the beginning of his tenure. The post had been vacant following the completion of Tanavade's term.

Naik's appointment is seen as a major shift in the state BJP politics. His experience as a former MLA and general secretary is expected to steer the state BJP unit effectively.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:14 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident
Entertainment News
Shut Shop or Sell To Americans: US Supreme Court Okays TikTok Shutdown
World News
Saif Ali Khan Attack And Health LIVE Updates: Culprit Remains Elusive
Entertainment News
iPhone 16 At ₹63,999? Here's How Flipkart Offer Works
Tech News
Suspect Seen in Changed Clothes Post-Attack, Another Photo Surfaces
India News
Andhra CM Proposes ‘At Least 2 Kids’ Law For Contesting Polls
India News
Bumrah's Fitness, Jaiswal's Slot In Focus Selectors To Pick Squad
SportFit
Republic Day 2025: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Jan 23, 26
India News
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing A Mystery Like No Other, Varying Accounts Emerge
Entertainment News
Alcaraz Plans To Get A Tattoo Of A Kangaroo To Celebrate An AO Title
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: