Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's Wife Passes Away At 86

Latur: Sushilatai Nilangekar, the wife of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and veteran Congressman, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away at the age of 86 due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Sushilatai breathed her last at 8:30 PM while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur.

Survived by sons- Congress state secretary Ashokrao Patil Nilangekar, Sharad Patil Nilangekar, and Maharashtra Education Society president Vijaykumar Patil, Sushilatai was the mother-in-law of former BJP MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar and grandmother of ex-Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Arvind Patil Nilangekar.

In August 2020, the former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died due to old-age-related problems in Pune at the age of 90.

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar (Photo: PTI)

The veteran Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.