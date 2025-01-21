Published 08:54 IST, January 21st 2025
Wanted Criminal, 3 Aides Killed in Encounter in UP; Cop Sustains Gunshot Wounds
Four miscreants were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli district on Tuesday.
Shamli (UP): Four miscreants were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli district on Tuesday morning. An STF inspector injured in crossfire.
According to STF, Mustafa Kagga gang member Arshad, along with three other partners, Manjeet, Satish, and one unknown accomplice, were injured in the encounter.
They have succumbed to injuries. Arshad was wanted in a robbery case from PS Behat, Saharanpur, and a reward of Rs one lakh was declared on him. Cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder were registered against Arsad. During the encounter, Inspector Sunil, who was leading the STF team, received multiple gunshot wounds and is undergoing treatment. He has been referred to Medanta, Gurgaon, said UP STF.
With Agency Inputs
