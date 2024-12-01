Published 05:21 IST, December 2nd 2024
India To Host Expo On Plastic Recycling Amid Growing Plastic Pollution Globally
At a time, when the world is struggling to combat the plastic problem, India is all set to host an expo on the plastic recycling show.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: Increasing plastic pollution globally, which accumulates plastic in the environment, causes harm to wildlife, habitats, and humans as well. Plastic pollution vastly affects the environment, health, food, security and economies. At a time, when the world is struggling to combat the plastic problem, India is all set to host an expo on the plastic recycling show.
According to the reports, India's first sustainable polyurethane and foam expo and plastics recycling show is slated to be held from December 4 to 6 in Mumbai.
UTECHIndia Sustainable Polyurethane & Foam Expo (UTECH ISPUF) will bring sustainable advancements such as bio-polyols, innovative recycling machinery, and cutting-edge foam technologies.
It is being said that by focusing on sustainability, the event aligns seamlessly with India's rising demand for eco-friendly materials, propelling the industry towards a projected market value of USD 5.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0 per cent.
The experts stated that the Plastic Recycling Show India (PRSI), 2024 will debut the globally renowned plastics recycling show brand in India. As the Indian plastics recycling market is expected to expand from 9.9 million tons in 2023 to 23.7 million tons by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.86 per cent, the event aims to offer stakeholders critical insights into circular economy practices, and advanced waste management technologies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 05:21 IST, December 2nd 2024