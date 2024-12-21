'Govt Wants to Ensure Maximum Participation of Youth in Viksit Bharat': Union MoS Raksha Khadse

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse stressed bringing the youth closer to the government and said that the MyBharat portal has registered 1.5 crore youth.

"The government of India is working towards bringing the youth closer to the government... My Bharat portal has registered 1.5 crore youth so far... The government wants to ensure maximum participation of the youth in Viksit Bharat... 'Asmita' portal will help women contribute to the field of sports and any vocation they are currently pursuing," Khadse told ANI.

MyBharat Portal is an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to empower Indian youth through social mobility, educational equity, and practical skills.

The portal connects young people with ministries, government and private organizations, and academic institutions, providing opportunities for social initiatives, professional experience, and skills training.

Elaborating on the preparations for the 2036 Olympics and how the states are contributing to help India achieve this massive dream, Khadse told ANI, "State has a big role in sports. Sports is a state subject. We are trying to work with state governments on developing and improving sports facilities and infrastructure. We are trying to get the Olympics hosted in 2036. We are trying to bring that Olympic infrastructure standard in all states to give an advantage to centre and state governments.

"Speaking on the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) scheme, Khadse said that it has been designed for women to give them a platform to do well in the field of sports.

Asmita Portal serves as a comprehensive resource for women's sports, offering insights into upcoming leagues and events. It enables schools, colleges, government, and private organizations to host the 'Asmita Women's League' and be part of Khelo India's sporting excellence.

Khadse addressed a press conference on Friday in New Delhi, where she deliberated on various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India for the youth. Additionally, she reviewed multiple facets of the sports sector.

According to a release from the ministry, India has witnessed unprecedented progress in youth empowerment since 2014, focusing on key areas such as employment generation, support for MSMEs, promotion of startups, formalization of the economy, encouragement of research and development, skill enhancement, and fostering sports excellence and fitness. These initiatives align with the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and "Aatmnirbhar Bharat."