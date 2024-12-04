Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat Highway Horror: High-Impact Bike Crash Leaves 2 Critically Injured

Published 21:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Gujarat Highway Horror: High-Impact Bike Crash Leaves 2 Critically Injured

The collision’s force was so intense that both motorcycles and their riders were propelled approximately 10 feet from the point of impact.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bike Accident in Gujarat's Bardoli | Image: X

Ahmedabad: A high-impact motorcycle collision on the Bardoli-Kadodara Highway in Gujarat left four people injured, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, occurred when one motorcycle attempting to cross the road was struck head-on by another motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

The collision’s force was so intense that both motorcycles and their riders were propelled approximately 10 feet from the point of impact. Eyewitnesses and locals, alarmed by the sudden crash, quickly rushed to the scene to help the injured. They provided immediate assistance and took the victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Officials have launched an investigation into the accident to ascertain the precise causes and whether speed, road conditions, or driver error contributed to the crash. The condition of the two critically injured individuals remains a concern, with doctors closely monitoring their status.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the need for enhanced road safety measures. The local community has called for greater vigilance and the implementation of traffic safety protocols to prevent similar accidents in the future.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.