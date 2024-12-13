Search icon
  Haryana Horror: Student Run Over by Vande Bharat While Returning from Coaching Centre, Dies

Published 11:23 IST, December 13th 2024

Haryana Horror: Student Run Over by Vande Bharat While Returning from Coaching Centre, Dies

In a horrific incident, a student in Haryana's Panipat died after being run over by a Vande Bharat train, while returning home from the coaching centre.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Student Run Over by Train in Panipat | Image: Representational

Panipat: A horrific and heartbreaking incident has been reported from Haryana's Panipat where a student returning home from his coaching centre was hit by a Vande Bharat train and lost his life in this tragic accident. The deceased, 20-year-old Rohit had finished school and was now pursuing computer science.

Haryana Horror: Student Run Over by Vande Bharat, Dies

20-year-old Rohit, a student who was pursuing computer science after completing school, was returning to his residence in Hari Singh Colony from his coaching class in Bishan Swaroop Colony on Tuesday afternoon. He was crossing the railway track when the force of a passing Vande Bharat train pulled him towards itself and he died in this tragic accident. The train was going towards Karnal.

Postmortem Done, Investigation Underway

Rohit, who was originally from Bihar's Gaya and was living with his family in Panipat in a rented house, died on the spot. The deceased's postmortem has been completed and his body has been handed over to his family; his father is a security guard and he is survived by two younger brothers.

An investigation has been initiated and further details are awaited.

Updated 11:23 IST, December 13th 2024

