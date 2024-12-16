Published 07:09 IST, December 16th 2024
Tributes Pour in for Zakir Hussain: Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Others Pay Respect
Hussain, 73, died at a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said.
Mumbai: Mumbai: Tributes poured in from across the country as tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said.
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed profound grief, describing Hussain as one of India’s most beloved cultural icons. "The country has lost a devoted disciple of Ustad Alla Rakha, who elevated the humble tabla to global prominence," the Governor said in his condolence message. He added, "Zakir Hussain captivated both classical purists and broader audiences with his intense yet playful performances. His music will remain eternal, inspiring generations to innovate and excel." Hussain had become a household name in Indian classical music, Radhakrishnan said.
Tributes from Leaders
Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar also mourned the maestro’s passing, calling it a heartbreaking loss. "He established the tabla on the world stage and was known as India’s most famous tabla player. A legend in the art world has left us today," Pawar said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , in a post on X, said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain. His mastery of the tabla gave Indian music global recognition. His loss is irreparable for the world of art and music."
As an accompanist, Hussain had the rare privilege of performing with three generations of musicians, leaving an indelible legacy. His loss has created an unparalleled void in the musical world, the Governor said.
“With his passing, India—especially Maharashtra—has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s music will remain eternal, inspiring generations of musicians to innovate and aim for excellence. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the countless admirers,” he added.
