'He Needs Mamata's Criticism': Revanth Reddy Faces Backlash Over Kolkata 'Dirtiest City' Remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has drawn sharp criticism after calling Kolkata a 'dump yard' during a public speech comparing six major cities in the country. The remark has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and demands for an apology.

Reddy made the controversial comment at a rally, comparing Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Speaking about living conditions and health standards, he said, “I don’t need to say anything about Calcutta (Kolkata). If there is a competition for the world’s garbage city, then Calcutta would come in the first place. In these six great cities, only we (Hyderabad) are in a good situation.”

Social Media Outrage

Netizens were quick to condemn the remark. One user urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to respond. “Didi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is asserting that Kolkata, which is the capital of West Bengal, is the world’s largest dumpyard. He is disrespecting Kolkata. Do condemn his words,” the user wrote.

Another user questioned Reddy’s statement and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for intervention. “Revanth Reddy seems to be blatantly insulting #Kolkata city. Mr. @narendramodi should condemn this insult because the PM has grand plans for the City of Emotions!”

Some reactions came from Reddy’s home state of Telangana. One person distanced themselves from the leader, tweeting, “Kolkata people, we don’t have any connections with this guy.”

Another requested Mamata Banerjee to address the issue, writing, “@MamataOfficial, can you please listen to our unfortunate @TelanganaCMO having a loose tongue? He absolutely needs your criticism.”

Mixed Reactions