Himachal Cops Kill Resort Manager After Dispute Over Food, Alcohol; Two Arrested

Simla: Two policemen were arrested in Himachal Pradesh after allegedly killing a resort manager and severely injuring a receptionist during a New Year celebrations at a private resort in Banikhet, near Dalhousie.

The incident took place late on Tuesday when three policemen arrived at the resort, demanding alcohol and food. The receptionist, Sachin, declined their request due to the late hour and limited staff, which led to a confrontation. In a fit of rage, the policemen then began assaulting Sachin.

When the Nature Valley resort's general manager, Rajinder, arrived to mediate, he was reportedly assaulted. During the altercation, Rajinder fell and was later pronounced dead.

Protest Against The Incident

After the incident, angry locals took to the streets, blocking the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway in protest. The police quickly arrested two constables, Anoop and Amit, and charged them with murder.

Local Authorities suspect the policemen may have been under the influence at the time of the incident, which occurred during New Year celebrations. Chamba’s Superintendent of Police confirmed the suspension of the accused officers and announced the initiation of a departmental inquiry.