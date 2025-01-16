How US Lifting Curbs on 3 Indian Entities Will Help India’s Energy Sector

New Delhi: The United States has decided to remove three Indian entities from its restrictive list, which will pave way for further civil nuclear cooperation.

The entities—Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) have been removed from the ‘Restricted Lists’, prepared by US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

“BIS also modified one existing entry on the Entity List, under the destination of India, by removing 3 entities within the entry. The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) will support U.S. foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals,” an official statement issued by Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) read.

How It Will Help India’s Energy Sector

Energy Security and Clean Energy Goals: India with its growing energy demands, is keen to diversify its energy sources.

Nuclear energy offers a reliable and low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, which aligns with India’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving its clean energy targets.

Technological Advancements: Collaboration with the US can provide India access to advanced nuclear technologies, enhancing the efficiency and safety of its nuclear power plants.