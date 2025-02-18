How Woke Lobby Got a Befitting Lesson From Supreme Court In Ranveer Allahbadia Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court obliterated Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his perverse remarks on parental sex, tearing apart the woke brigade that shamelessly shielded him under the facade of "absolute free speech." The apex court's scathing remarks—"There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show"—delivered a crushing reality check to the so-called liberals who cry foul over censorship while defending sheer depravity.

Sitting alongside Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Justice Surya Kant shredded Allahbadia’s defence, bluntly asking, "The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents, and even society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?"

The Supreme Court’s blistering rebuke to Allahbadia—"The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited"—delivered a devastating blow to the leftist free speech cabal, which hypocritically champions "expression" only when it aligns with their twisted, agenda-driven narrative. The top court's ruling was nothing short of a brutal annihilation of the woke lobby that shields perversion under the garb of free speech.

The court’s scathing remarks send an unmistakable message—filth masquerading as free expression will not be tolerated. The liberal echo chamber has been shattered, exposing the selective outrage and intellectual dishonesty of those who defend perversion while pretending to uphold freedom of speech.

'Freedom of Speech Not a License for Filth'

Meanwhile, in a scathing takedown of Allahbadia and his woke apologists, the Supreme Court in strong words made it clear that free speech does not mean the right to peddle perversion.

“Just because somebody thinks he is popular, does that give him the right to spew filth and take society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will tolerate such language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited”, the bench thundered.

The court decimated the woke brigade’s lame arguments, stating, “No one has the license to say whatever they want under the garb of freedom of speech.”

Will the Government and Supreme Court Crack Down on Obscenity on YouTube & Social Media?

The growing surge of obscene and offensive content on platforms like YouTube and social media has sparked mounting concerns, leading to increased calls for more stringent regulation. With the Supreme Court decrying "perversion" and "filth disguised as free speech," the question now looms large—will the government and judiciary take meaningful action to curb the unchecked obscenity tarnishing digital spaces?

However, in a move that could have far-reaching consequences for online content regulation, the Supreme Court, during the hearing on Allahbadia’s petition, pressed the Centre on whether it planned to regulate "obscene" content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, asserted that the issue was of grave concern and indicated that if the government failed to act, the court would not hesitate to step in.

“There was this case with YouTubers... The Union of India is a party... If the Government of India is willing to act, we will be happy. Otherwise, we won’t leave this vacuum. The misuse of platforms by so-called YouTube channels is rampant. We have already issued notice. We would like the Attorney General and Solicitor General to be present at the next hearing. We intend to act on this. The sensitivity of the issue is paramount,” stated Justice Surya Kant.

The bench further demanded that the Attorney General and Solicitor General assist in the next hearing, hinting clearly that the judiciary would not let this matter slide into oblivion.

Legal Repercussions Intensify