  • News /
  • India News /
  • IED Recovered on NH-1 in Baramulla, Major Terror Plot Foiled by Security Forces

Published 16:33 IST, December 9th 2024

IED Recovered on NH-1 in Baramulla, Major Terror Plot Foiled by Security Forces

An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed by security forces on National Highway-1 near Palhalan, Baramulla.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IED Recovered on NH-1 in Baramulla, Major Terror Plot Foiled by Security Forces | Image: ANI

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed by security forces on National Highway-1 near Palhalan, Baramulla, averting a major terror plot. The operation, carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors unit and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, prevented a potential tragedy in the region.  

Image

A joint police and army team found a suspicious object on the highway in Palhallan, Pattan area of Baramulla district.

A bomb disposal squad was called, moved the object to a safe spot, and destroyed it in a controlled blast. 

The IED was spotted during routine surveillance along the busy highway, a main route in North Kashmir. The bomb disposal squad was immediately called to the site. 

Following stringent safety protocols, the device was neutralised without causing any casualties or damage.  

In a statement, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace in Kashmir. 

"The Indian Army remains resolute in its mission to keep Kashmir terror-free," the statement said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also acknowledged the action of the forces, praising their vigilance.  

This recovery comes amidst heightened security measures in the region. Over the years, NH-1 has been targeted by terror groups seeking to disrupt civilian and military movements. 

In response, the government and security forces have intensified their efforts to secure the highway and other critical infrastructure.  

Baramulla, located in North Kashmir, has often witnessed attempts by militants to target security forces and civilians. 

This successful operation marks another step in curbing terrorism and ensuring the safety of the region's residents.

Updated 16:44 IST, December 9th 2024

