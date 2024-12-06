IIT Kharagpur Students Bag 1,000 Job Offers in First Three Days of Campus Placement

Kolkata: The first phase of the 2024-25 placement process at IIT Kharagpur crossed the milestone of 1,000 job offers earlier this week, the institute said in a statement.

IIT Kharagpur Campus Placement

After a strong start on day one and two, with more than 800 offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs), day three also witnessed another surge in opportunities, bringing the total number of offers to over 1,000 on December 3, it said.

Leading companies from various sectors like high-frequency trading, software, analytics, finance, banking and consulting firms extended “lucrative roles to IIT Kharagpur students”, the statement said.

It said this year, the campus witnessed a handful of core engineering companies in the early phase of placement, “which is remarkable”.

"The students have shown tremendous precision and tenacity to compete in the present job market and career opportunities,” Institute Director Prof V K Tewari said.

"I am equally grateful to all the companies and organisations, who believed in the merits and capabilities of our students and encouraged them," he said.

Twenty international offers have been secured by the students so far, the statement said.