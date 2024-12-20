Search icon
  • IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha as Low-Pressure Area Strengthens

Published 20:28 IST, December 20th 2024

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha as Low-Pressure Area Strengthens

A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued in the parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts, effective until Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Braces for Heavy Rain as Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Strengthens | Image: PTI

Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha received light rainfall on Friday due to the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which was predicted to intensify into a depression within 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued in the parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts, effective until Saturday.  

The IMD also forecast a drop in night temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius across the state from December 23. 

Bhubaneswar witnessed a cloudy sky and light rain since Thursday, causing a significant dip in the day temperature, which dropped by 9 degrees Celsius by 2 pm on Friday, officials reported.  

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh instructed district collectors to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Saturday. 

He also directed the district collectors in the affected areas to keep the administrative machinery ready for any emergencies.  

 

Updated 20:28 IST, December 20th 2024

Odisha

