Published 12:25 IST, December 26th 2024

INDI Setback for Congress, Allies Unite to Push Out Rahul Gandhi

The opposition parties united against Congress include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress.

Reported by: Digital Desk
INDI Setback for Congress, Allies Unite to Push Out Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a significant development which is likely to change the political course of the INDI bloc, several opposition leaders have united against the Congress by pushing it out of the alliance. 

The opposition parties united against Congress include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress. The opposition parties have claimed that the INDI alliance under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi can not take on the BJP so hey are coming togther to push Gandhi out of the alliance.

This could be a big blow to the INDI alliance itself as it has always displayed that it stands united under all circumstances though cracks have appeared in it several times. 

It is learnt that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has already dialed SP president Akhilesh Yadav nd Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee over the issue. Kejriwal is also likely to address a press conference later in the day today. 

As the situation develops, AAP is emerging as the first party to make it official that it wants an alliance without Congress. 

Updated 12:26 IST, December 26th 2024

Mamata Banerjee Akhilesh Yadav

