Published 06:46 IST, December 17th 2024
If You Roam Around With Fake Constitution, People Will Defeat You: Shah Targets Rahul
Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Law Minister of India has tabled the One Nation One Election Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. The bill aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country. The bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid a lot of ruckus and chaos from the Opposition.
As voting over the JPC Review of the One Nation One Election Bill concludes, 269 MPs have voted in favour of the bill while 198 votes have been received against the JPC review. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3:00 pm.
23:50 IST, December 17th 2024
TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Slams Congress for Disrupting Assembly Over Lagacharla Incident
"In the Lagacharla incident, action is being taken against the BRS MLA and MLCs who are protesting as per law and order. Officials were attacked in Lagacharla, and the police are doing their job in this matter. The Congress party condemning this and disrupting the Assembly is not in Telangana's interest," says TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud.
23:41 IST, December 17th 2024
Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona Claims 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Diverts Attention from Major Issues
"The bill has just been introduced, and discussions will take place. I want to say that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill brought by the government has been introduced solely to divert attention from Adani Ji, and other major issues," says Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona.
23:14 IST, December 17th 2024
Sumitra Mahajan Backs 'One Nation, One Election', Cites Benefits for Development
We will see when it gets passed. I listened to the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha today. If it happens, it's a good thing because with simultaneous elections, developmental work can continue unhindered for five years," says Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on the 'One Nation, One Election' bills introduced in Lok Sabha earlier today.
22:59 IST, December 17th 2024
Sanatani Aikya Mancha Protest in Hailakandi Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
Thousands of Sanatani Aikya Mancha members hold a protest in Hailakandi against the atrocities on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.
22:38 IST, December 17th 2024
"'One Nation, One Election' is a conspiracy", says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey
"'One Nation, One Election' is a conspiracy to overturn the democratic system. When elections will take place simultaneously across the country, the issues of the states will be suppressed," says Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey.
22:35 IST, December 17th 2024
Kailash Vijayvargiya Backs 'One Nation, One Election', Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "... It will be beneficial to the nation. The development work gets hampered, but that will not happen anymore. A lot of money would be saved... It is the Opposition's job to oppose but they do not think about the benefit of the country. If the opposition is in the favour of the country then they should present their point in the Parliament..."
On Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Bangladesh' bag, he says, "Priyanka Ji is still a little immature. She still has to learn what to do and when. She should not imitate her ancestors and come into politics with new thinking. Her ancestors have damaged the country a lot because of their appeasement. It is expected from her that she would not do that..."
22:15 IST, December 17th 2024
Goa CM's Wife Files Rs 100-Crore Defamation Case Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife files Rs 100-crore defamation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh | Krishna V. Salkar, BJP MLA says, " In the job scam, CM's wife had come and allegations were made on her and it is not right. Till now we have seen Sulakshana, CM's wife does the work of party worker. To defame CM, dragging the family to this is not right...we have filed a defamation case...since this job scam has come, CM has decided to take strict action against the culprits..."
21:54 IST, December 17th 2024
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan Criticizes Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha Speech
On the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "What new did he do? JP Nadda, Sitharaman Ji and PM Modi attacked the Congress... They are only attacking the Congress. This shows that their work remains incomplete without attacking the Congress..."
21:37 IST, December 17th 2024
21:35 IST, December 17th 2024
Delhi govt not implementing many central schemes, farmers losing out: Agri minister
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not implementing several central schemes meant for farmers, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that farmers in the region were being deprived of crucial benefits.
Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi government to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding the national capital.
"I request the Delhi government to implement farmer-centric schemes for the benefit of farmers as there is agricultural land and farming activity around Delhi," he added.
South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue claiming that the Delhi government was not implementing the schemes launched by the Modi government for the farmers across the country.
"The Centre works in coordination with state governments to ensure its schemes reach farmers. It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi government is not availing of the benefits of many schemes, which is ultimately affecting the farmers," Chauhan said.
Referring to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for organic fertilisers, the minister emphasised that the Centre directly transferred the subsidies to farmers' accounts.
He assured that farmers who are engaged in organic farming in Delhi will receive full support from the Centre.
"We provide direct assistance to farmers through DBT for organic fertilisers. Even in Delhi, we will fully support and help farmers practising organic farming," he said.
20:33 IST, December 17th 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Backs 'One Nation, One Election', Highlights Forest Fair & PKC Project
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "On the event of inauguration of the 10th International Forest Fair, I congratulate the forest department...The fair has been successful in making a special identity in the world...This also provides an opportunity to understand the forests' diversity..."
On the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project, he says, "Today is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday as an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) of Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project's Nadi Jodo Abhiyan has been signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...Many districts in MP will now get drinking water and water for irrigation..."
On the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, he says, "...Simultaneous elections used to be held in the nation before 1973...One Nation One Election will pave the way for development in the nation...Congress always has a problem with everything..."
20:10 IST, December 17th 2024
Shah Criticizes Congress for not honouring Constitution, Urges Focus on People
Amit Shah: “I thought plenty of times, why doesn't Congress honour the Constitution? But now I know that if they did, they'd have to give up dynasty politics, their privileges, and their corrupt schemes which they implemented throughout their tenure. I recently got to know that Congress is making a committee to investigate why they lost in Haryana and Maharashtra. I want to tell them to start working for the people, and the people of India will make them victorious. No need for these tactics they are trying to use.”
20:03 IST, December 17th 2024
Shah Defends Article 370 Removal, Criticizes Congress Actions
Amit Shah: "For removing Article 370, you need guts, and we did that. We removed 370 and 35A in this House itself. "
“People used to threaten us that there would be bloodshed, but no one could do anything when we did what we said we’d do. Kashmir got first position in all of our UTs. G20 delegates visited Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatra by devotees also got huge success. In 1983, when Parliament and the SC had struggles related to judicial review, at that time, Congress used powers against the Constitution to get what they wanted. Congress promoted the 4th highest lawyer, surpassing others in the SC, causing the other 3 to resign to save their Constitution.”
19:50 IST, December 17th 2024
'Why did Ambedkar Ji resign from the first cabinet of the country?' says Shah
HM Amit Shah: “Why did Ambedkar Ji resign from the first cabinet of the country? He left the cabinet because he did not agree with the government's foreign policy and the Article 370 law.”
“Nehru Ji had said that Ambedkar's departure would not have any effect on the cabinet.”
19:47 IST, December 17th 2024
'We Don't Want Hindu Laws to Dictate India's Legal System, Nor Do We Impose', says Shah
Amit Shah: "We Don't Want Hindu Laws to Dictate India's Legal System, Nor Do We Impose"
“For marriage, Muslims want personal law, but not for crime. Why not for crime?”
“This is against Article 14 and 15. We have brought UCC in Uttarakhand.”
"BJP govt did what they said. BJP will soon get Common Civil Code in every Indian state."
19:40 IST, December 17th 2024
'Congress Wants to Remove 50% Cap to Give Reservation to Muslims' Says Amit Shah
HM Amit Shah: “Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by removing the 50 percent cap.”
19:37 IST, December 17th 2024
'Congress is anti-reservation party', says Amit Shah
Amit Shah: “We made sure an aspirant can appear in IAS and IPS exams in vernacular languages. Some netas sought opportunity in reservation. Congress party is anti-reservation.”
"Any report that comes in should be presented to the Cabinet and then tabled in Parliament. Meanwhile, the Congress party shelved the OBC reservation in a library."
19:30 IST, December 17th 2024
'We are trying to remove all traces of British colonialization', says Shah
Amit Shah: “When the Constitution was being made, there were discussions on every article, including the name of the country. Seth Govind Das suggested the name should be Bharat. However, Nehru suggested we should not look back, and it was finally decided the country would be called both India and Bharat. We are trying to move away from the colonial mindset.”
19:25 IST, December 17th 2024
'Indira Gandhi Amended Constitution to Overturn Allahabad Court's Verdict on Her Candidacy' says Shah
Amit Shah: "Indira Gandhi brought Emergency after Allahabad Court didn’t find her candidacy valid."
“She made amendments to overturn the Allahabad High Court’s order challenging her candidacy.”
19:20 IST, December 17th 2024
'75 Years of Change, People Realized They Carried a Fake Constitution', says HM Shah
Amit Shah: “In the 75 years of history, we have never seen such a big change in the name of the Constitution. People realized that they were carrying a fake constitution, and that’s why they were defeated”
19:18 IST, December 17th 2024
'Respect for Constitution Must Be Practiced, Not Just Words', says HM Shah
Amit Shah: “There has been a lot of talk about respecting the Constitution, but it should not remain just in words.”
"If it wasn’t in practice, how can it exist in imagination?"
19:16 IST, December 17th 2024
'Congress Amended Constitution to Allow Parliament to Function with Minimal Quorum', says Shah
HM Amit Shah: “There were some laws to be passed, and members couldn't protest much at that time. However, Congress found a new way to protest. They started staying absent so that there wouldn't be a quorum. In February, they amended the Constitution so that a quorum was not required in the Parliament and Rajya Sabha; even five members would suffice for the President to proceed with the work.”
19:15 IST, December 17th 2024
'Congress Can't Alter Terms; Reminds of 42nd Amendment's Extension' says HM Shah
Amit Shah: "I am not the Prime Minister; I am the Prime Servant. Some say that no case is filed against me. Even though the Constitution gives me rights, we can nullify those rights and make reforms. During the time of Indira Gandhi, the 45th Constitutional Amendment was made. Just this morning, in the other House, the bill for 'One Nation, One Election' was discussed. The Congress Party and their allies don’t have the right to change the term of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. When the bill comes, we will discuss it. But, let me remind you, in the 42nd Amendment, on January 3, they extended the term of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies from five years to six years, fearing they would lose if elections were held earlier. The Constitution was not amended to extend the term."
19:13 IST, December 17th 2024
'Congress Betrays Conscience by Sitting in Darkness on Rights', says Shah
Amit Shah: “To my Congress colleagues, who are now pleading for rights, I want to ask—who are you sitting with? When you sit in darkness, you betray your conscience. The Constitution was created with satisfaction by individuals.”
19:12 IST, December 17th 2024
'Opposition Blamed EVMs After Loss, Indira Amended Constitution to Block Judicial Scrutiny' says Shah
Amit Shah: “The Election Commission set the rules from 10 AM to 5 PM for three days, but no one approached the Supreme Court. When they lost, they blamed the EVMs, and Maharashtra's people punished them for it. They claimed the EVMs were faulty in Maharashtra but then went to Jharkhand, where they won, and took an oath there, dressed in new clothes. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court had annulled Indira Gandhi's election, and she had amended the Constitution to prevent judicial scrutiny of the Prime Minister's position.”
19:10 IST, December 17th 2024
'BJP's Constitutional Amendments Aimed at People's Benefit', says Shah
Amit Shah: BJP's Constitutional Amendments Aimed at People's Benefit
19:04 IST, December 17th 2024
'Nehru Introduced First Amendment to Curtail Citizens' Rights' says Amit Shah
Amit Shah: ‘Nehru Brought First Amendment to Constitution to curtail citizens rights’
19:03 IST, December 17th 2024
'Were changes made to strengthen our democracy?' asks Shah
Amit Shah: “What was achieved? Were changes made to strengthen our democracy? Were changes made to give rights to those who did not have them, or were the changes made to consolidate state power? These changes reveal the character of the party, the way it functions, and the party's belief in its constitution. I won’t go too much into the amendments to the Constitution, but I would like to mention the four amendments made by the two major parties.”
“The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951, and it was necessary for the Constitution to be amended by the Constituent Assembly. After the Constitution was adopted, Congress lacked the patience to wait until general elections were held. At that time, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not yet formed, and the amendment was brought in. The purpose of adding Article 19(A) was to curtail individual freedom, particularly the freedom of expression. This amendment was introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.”
"I have been serving in the legislature and Parliament, including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, for 30 years, and have had the experience of delivering speeches in Parliament. Members can only oppose if my statements are false; if my statements are not true, let me know. The first amendment was brought in to control certain aspects."
“Indira Gandhi, the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, was the Prime Minister, and the Congress Party was in power. On November 5, 1971, the 24th Amendment to the Constitution was made. Through this amendment, Members of Parliament were given fundamental rights, and citizens were granted the right to work.”
18:58 IST, December 17th 2024
'Constitution Must Evolve, Leadership Determines Its Success', says Shah
Amit Shah: “It has been 75 years since the Constitution was adopted, and there should definitely be a discussion on how our political parties and government have advanced it over time. I believe this discussion is timely. After the creation of our Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar, with great thought and consideration, made a statement that I would like to present before the House. He said that no matter how good a constitution is, it can turn bad if the people responsible for implementing it are not good. Similarly, even a bad constitution can become good if the people running it play a positive and constructive role. Over the past 75 years, both these aspects have played out well, and I would like to present these facts before the House and, through it, to the people of the country.”
"Our Constitution has never been considered immutable. With time, the country must evolve, the laws must change, and society must also adapt."
18:57 IST, December 17th 2024
India's Constitution, Adorned by Nandalal Bose', says Shah
Amit shah: “Our Constitution, which is built on democratic traditions, consists of 295 articles, 22 parts, and 12 schedules. It is the most profound and refined creation of human values, surpassing any other constitution in the world. Therefore, we all take pride in it and always bow our heads in reverence to this Constitution.”
"I would like to make a special mention of Nandalal Bose, who was the last descendant of Rabindranath Tagore and a great artist. He dedicated four years to adorn the Constitution, and in doing so, he helped depict events that honor the Constitution. Through his artwork, he conveyed messages of history, religion, culture, and the highest human values. You will find images of Lord Ram, Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and depictions of our educational ideals and rights through the figures of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman. The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are also represented, and figures like Shivaji and Rani Laxmibai are given their due place. "
"Some members have remarked that the level of discussions has fallen so low that we are now talking about pictures. However, if one cannot understand the message, then the Constitution loses its purpose. These images represent the long-standing history of our nation and uplift its spirit. Our Constitution is not a mere imitation of other constitutions; we have studied every constitution thoroughly, and as stated in the Rig Veda, we accept what is good and virtuous from every corner of the world. I am open to receiving good thoughts, and we have embraced the best of all."
18:53 IST, December 17th 2024
'For Modi Govt, Constitution is the Core of Welfare and Nation-Building', says Shah
"For the Modi government, the Constitution is not just a document, but the fundamental inspiration for the welfare of the marginalized and nation-building."Shah said.
18:52 IST, December 17th 2024
'Sardar Patel's Efforts Unified India, Strengthening Democracy for 75 Years' says Amit Shah
"After 75 years of accepting the Constitution, when we look back, I would like to thank Sardar Patel. It is because of his tireless efforts that the nation stands united and strong before the world. I want to convey this through this House that 75 years have passed, and despite challenges from our neighbors and around the world, many nations that gained freedom after us have faced setbacks, and their democracies have not succeeded. Our democracy, however, has reached deep into every corner, undergoing numerous changes without spilling a drop of blood. We have made reforms based on ideas, campaigns, and by silencing arrogance, all for the people of this country.", Shah said.
18:51 IST, December 17th 2024
'India's Constitution is the Most Detailed, Shaped by Extensive Deliberations and Public Feedback', says Amit Shah
“Our Constitution is the most detailed written constitution in the world, surpassing all traditional norms. The Constituent Assembly had 299 members, including representatives from 22 religions, castes, and communities, as well as from princely states. Each state was represented, ensuring an inclusive representation in shaping India's future. The process of drafting the Constitution moved forward with extensive deliberations for two years, 11 months, and 18 days. There were in-depth discussions on the country’s future, the rules to govern the nation, and how to incorporate the country’s traditions while making a commitment to move forward. After such detailed discussions, committees were formed, and work was divided. A 60-member drafting committee was created, and the public was invited to give their feedback. It is unlikely that there is any constitution in the world that was presented to the public for comments, followed by such detailed discussions on the feedback”, Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.
18:46 IST, December 17th 2024
'attempt are made to distort constitution', say HM Shah
Amit Shah: 'Attempts are made to distort constitution'
18:44 IST, December 17th 2024
'Even Britain who ruled us for years are behind us in terms of economy', says Shah
Amit Shah: ‘Even Britain who ruled us for years are behind us in terms of economy’
18:43 IST, December 17th 2024
'Thanks to Sardar Patel, the Country Remains United', says Shah
Amit shah: 'I would like to thank sardar patel because of him, the country is united'
18:41 IST, December 17th 2024
Constitution Discussion Vital for Youth Shaping India's Future, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah: The discussion on constitution is for the youth, and people who will decide the future of the country
18:34 IST, December 17th 2024
'One Nation, One Election' Threatens India's Diversity, Federalism, says Iqra Hasan
On ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan says, " It is very regretful that by forgetting the diversity of the country, this bill is being introduced, this will have a big impact on our country's basic structure and federalism. The operation of small parties will also be affected. I feel that the small issues that affect common people's lives will be overshadowed by big issues. We are totally against this (bill)..."
18:14 IST, December 17th 2024
'One Nation, One Election' Threatens India's Constitutional Structure, says Tehseen Poonawalla
On ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla says, "A few days ago India's Parliament celebrated 'Constitution Day' and it is regrettable that after that BJP is trying to attack the basic structure of Constitution again by bringing in the 'Jhumla' 'One Nation One Election'. This is against the basic doctrine of India. This is an attempt to curtail the powers of the states...it is a good thing that not all partners of NDA support this and the bill went to JPC and it won't become a reality until 2029..."
17:53 IST, December 17th 2024
'Election Campaigns Should Have a Set Timeframe for Effective Governance', says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
On ‘One Nation, One Election’, spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says, "Election is the very soul of any democracy. The freedom to criticize, engage in rhetoric, and even resort to mudslinging is an inherent part of the electoral process. Such practices, though contentious, can contribute to a healthy and informed democracy. However, to ensure the effective functioning of governance, election campaigns must be confined within a specific timeframe."
17:38 IST, December 17th 2024
"This bill is the need of the hour", says Balmukund Acharya on ONOP
On the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya says, "This bill is the need of the hour as it saves a lot of time and money. Everyone should support it as it is in the interests of the nation...Whenever a decision is taken in the interests of the nation, the opposition has a problem with it..."
17:25 IST, December 17th 2024
'One Nation, One Election' Will Save Money for Development, says Hema Malini
On 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "In every country, elections are held only once, not like India where we have elections all the time. Due to this, I face a lot of problems as an MP when work stops due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct. If elections are held only once, then the money saved can be used for different purposes like education and health...."
17:14 IST, December 17th 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Inaugurates Rs 40,000 Crore Projects
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "...Today, projects worth Rs 40,000 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation laid in Rajasthan. We want Rajasthan to become the top state in the country...Our government will give an account of its work to the public every year. We will fulfil the promises made in our manifesto."
17:05 IST, December 17th 2024
Amit Shah to Address in Rajya Sabha Around 6:30 PM
Home Minister Amit Shah to Address in Rajya Sabha Around 6:30 PM
16:51 IST, December 17th 2024
UP Minister JPS Rathore Calls for Harmony in Accepting Discovered Temples
UP Minister JPS Rathore says, "There are temples in this country at every place. Temples would be discovered from everywhere while destroying the symbols of slavery... If a temple is found somewhere, then the people of the other communities should accept it with harmony..."
16:36 IST, December 17th 2024
UP CM Yogi Highlights Crime Control and Job Growth
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The state government has a zero tolerance strategy towards crime and criminals, due to which an investment of Rs 40 lakh crore has come to Uttar Pradesh, which will employ more than 1 crore 25 lakh youth...Investors are very keen to invest in the state as the government has succeeded in providing a safe environment in the state...The unemployment rate of the state from 2012-2017 was more than 19% and today it has come down to 2.4%. This shows that the state government is working in a positive direction..."
16:27 IST, December 17th 2024
CPI Leader D Raja Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, CPI leader D Raja says, " Communist Party of India opposes 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Our party submitted its views to Kovind and committee headed by him. In a country like India, which has several diversities, 'One Nation One Election' is impractical and not at all possible. Govt should explain the motive behind this proposal..."
16:21 IST, December 17th 2024
Ravi Shankar Prasad Calls 'One Nation, One Election' Bill a Historic Step for Stability
On 'the One Nation, One Election' bill, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "It is a historic day...Should there always be elections in the country? I am proud of my Prime Minister...It is a welcome step and this will bring more stability in the country...."
16:11 IST, December 17th 2024
Rajiv Pratap Rudy Calls 'One Nation, One Election' Bill a Historic Step
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy says, "A historic day. The bill has been introduced in the Parliament and has been sent to the JPC. This decision of the government and the Prime Minister is something that politically I had been dreaming of. That has been the dream of the people of the country..."
16:05 IST, December 17th 2024
Chirag Paswan Defends 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Challenges Opposition Claims
On 'the One Nation, One Election' bill, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "How is this bill unconstitutional and against federalism? At least one member of the Opposition should tell how is it against federalism...The Opposition is an expert in telling lies and setting false narratives. They should talk based on merits. Aren't so many regional parties supporting it?..."
15:43 IST, December 17th 2024
Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary Urges Parties to Support 'One Nation, One Election'
“I will urge all the parties to welcome this concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’,” says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
'One Nation, One Election' bills were introduced in Lok Sabha earlier today after division of votes.
15:42 IST, December 17th 2024
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Highlights Development Focus of Supplementary Budget
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "The supplementary budget will accelerate the development of the state. The supplementary budget has been presented by the Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. We will continue to work for the development of the state."
15:32 IST, December 17th 2024
Goa CM Inaugurates E-Commerce Workshop for Rural Empowerment
Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates the workshop on Orientation Towards Market Access and Democratization of E-Commerce in India, powered by the National Rural Livelihood Mission Foundation and Policy Watch India Foundation, with support from Flipkart.
14:52 IST, December 17th 2024
Prayers offered to Lord Hanuman in reopened Sambhal temple
Prayers offered to Lord Hanuman in reopened Sambhal temple
14:51 IST, December 17th 2024
11-year-old girl abducted, raped in Gujarat; one held
A labourer has been arrested for allegedly abducting an 11-year-old girl from near her house and raping her in an industrial area in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.The police on Monday arrested the 36-year-old accused, a native of Jharkhand, for the assault that took place in the Jhagadia industrial area, an official said.
14:50 IST, December 17th 2024
Simultaneous Election Model Is Competent for All-Round Progress of Indian Population: Ramnath Kovind
Simultaneous Election Model Is Competent for All-Round Progress of Indian Population: Ramnath Kovind
14:04 IST, December 17th 2024
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm
14:01 IST, December 17th 2024
PM Modi arrives to attend 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme in Jaipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jaipur to participate in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme, organised to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in Rajasthan.
The visuals showed PM Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arriving at the venue as the crowd cheered and raised slogans of "Modi! Modi!"
According to Prime Minister's Office, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for at least 24 projects worth over Rs 46,300 crore during the event.
The projects that will be inaugurated today in Jaipur cover the energy, road, railway, and water sectors.
13:55 IST, December 17th 2024
PM Modi suggested JPC review for 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that when the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.
Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end."
Supporting Shah's remarks, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed that a JPC be formed to facilitate a detailed discussion on the bill.
13:44 IST, December 17th 2024
NTA will conduct only entrance exams: Dharmendra Pradhan
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will exclusively conduct entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced, emphasizing the government's shift towards computer-adaptive, technology-driven "zero-error" examinations.
Addressing reporters at his residence, Pradhan announced the restructuring of NTA to enhance efficiency and credibility of its operations. "We have started the process of restructuring the NTA by creating new posts and appointing new officers. This will bring fresh energy into the organization," he said.
The restructuring is based on recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan. The committee, constituted in June following a NEET-undergraduate exam paper leak, submitted its report to the Ministry of Education on October 21.
13:11 IST, December 17th 2024
One nation, one election bill referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee: Speaker OM Birla
One nation, one election bill referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee: Speaker OM Birla
13:08 IST, December 17th 2024
'Does Congress mean to say Nehru's govt was illegal': Kiren Rijiju on One Nation, One Election
As INDIA bloc opposed the One Nation, One Election bill, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress saying, "Does they mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal"
Speaking with ANI, Rijiju noted that India had One Nation and One Election for two decades after independence, primarily during the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government. He further alleged Congress of "misusing" Article 356 and holding separate elections.
"One Nation, One Election is a very important issue for the nation. It's not for the party or any other individual, it's for the country. When the bill for One Nation, One Election will be introduced, I hope that the country will see Congress play a negative game. When India got independence, for 2 decades India had One Nation, One Election. It was only after Congress misused Article 356, then there were different elections between Parliament and some of the states...Does Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal because that time, it was One Nation, One Election?" Rijiju said.
13:05 IST, December 17th 2024
Amit Shah proposes review of one nation, one election bill by Joint Parliamentary Committee
Amit Shah Poposes Review of One Nation, One Election by Joint Parliamentary Committee
12:37 IST, December 17th 2024
One nation, one election' is direct attack on federalism: Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai
One nation, one election' is direct attack on federalism: Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai
12:35 IST, December 17th 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) opposes 'one nation, one election' bill in Lok Sabha
Shiv Sena (UBT) opposes 'one nation, one election' bill in Lok Sabha
13:06 IST, December 17th 2024
'One nation, one election' bill hits basic structure of constitution': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
'One nation, one election' bill hits basic structure of constitution': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
12:29 IST, December 17th 2024
'Move towards dictatorship': Opposition rejects 'one nation, one election' bill
The oppostion rejected the 'one nation, one elction bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union and law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
12:25 IST, December 17th 2024
One nation One Election bill tabled in Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc opposes
Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Law Minister of India has tabled the One Nation One Election Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. The bill aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country. The bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid a lot of ruckus and chaos from the Opposition.
12:24 IST, December 17th 2024
BJP to observe Anti-Democracy Day next year as it marks 50 years of emergency: JP Nadda
BJP to observe Anti-Democracy Day next year as it marks 50 years of emergency: JP Nadda
12:17 IST, December 17th 2024
'One Nation One Election will lead to Centralism': Congress
'One Nation One Election will lead to Centralism': Congress
12:06 IST, December 17th 2024
BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for AIIMS committee election vote
BJP has issued three Line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for voting for election to the Committee on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar & Welfare of Other Backward Classes Committee will be held on Thursday, the 19th December, 2024 from 11.00 a.m. to 2.00pm in Room no. 63, Samvidhan Sadan.
11:56 IST, December 17th 2024
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visits Mahabodhi Temple
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake landed in Bihar earlier today and paid a visit to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya.
Upon his arrival, he was received by senior government officials at the Gaya Airport.
The Sri Lankan President was warmly received by Buddhist monks as he went inside the Temple premises.
The Mahabodhi Temple, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site holds great importance for the followers of Buddhism. As per the website of Bihar Tourism, the temple is an ancient Buddhist temple in Bodh Gaya, marking the location where the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.
11:54 IST, December 17th 2024
Shiv Sena UBT MP opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi onShiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi opp Tuesday expressed her opposition to the "One Nation, One Election" Bill, calling it an attempt to centralise power at the expense of federalism and the Constitution.
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi slammed the bill, stating, "The One Nation, One Election is being brought in the guise of centralising power again." She pointed out that this issue is being discussed extensively in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha having already spent two days on a detailed debate on the Constitution. The discussion is expected to continue in the Rajya Sabha.
11:53 IST, December 17th 2024
Congress opposes 'One Nation One Election' bill, Submits Notice in LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari has formally opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 72, Tewari expressed strong objections, citing threats to India's federal structure and democratic principles. He emphasized his concerns about the bill's constitutional implications.
11:53 IST, December 17th 2024
J&K fully part of India thanks to PM Modi: JP Nadda in RS
While addressing Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "Because of PM Modi Jammu and Kashmir became completely a part of India without any obstruction"
11:35 IST, December 17th 2024
NTA to be restructured in '2025': Union Minister Pradhan on exam reforms
National Testing Agency (NTA) to be restructured in 2025, ten new posts being created: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on exam reforms.
11:30 IST, December 17th 2024
'Ambedkar was very far-sighted': Nadda praises architect of Constitution in RS
In his debate speech in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Nadda praised the visionary thinking of the Constitution’s architect. "Baba Saheb Ambedkar was very far-sighted," he said, recognizing the foresight with which Ambedkar laid the foundation for India’s democratic structure.
11:15 IST, December 17th 2024
Completing 75 Years of Democracy is no less than festival: JP Nadda in RS
Completing 75 Years of Democracy is no less than festival: JP Nadda in RS
11:10 IST, December 17th 2024
TMC to oppose bill on simultaneous polls: Saugata Roy
The Trinamool Congress will oppose the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, party leader Saugata Roy said on Tuesday.
Terming the bill as "anti-federal", the Lok Sabha MP told reporters in Parliament premises that "we shall oppose it." The constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.
11:08 IST, December 17th 2024
Several schools in Delhi get bomb threats, 4th case this month
Some schools in Delhi have received bomb threats this morning. Schools in South Delhi and Northwest Delhi have been threatened. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar in Northwest Delhi have received threats. After receiving the information, police, fire brigade and bomb squad were sent to the school. School premises have been evacuated, and an investigation is being carried out: Delhi Police
10:59 IST, December 17th 2024
Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Address Likely at 5 pm
Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Address Likely at 5 pm
10:59 IST, December 17th 2024
17-Year-Old Driver Hits Pedestrians in Delhi; 7-Year-Old Injured
A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured when a car, driven by a 17-year-old boy, struck them and other pedestrians in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday.
According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the accident, prompting a swift response. Upon reaching the scene, officers found the offending vehicle, a Santro car, in an accidental condition. Initial inquiries revealed the vehicle had struck two pedestrians, both of whom sustained injuries.
The injured were identified as 55-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his 7-year-old grandson, Mannat. The family members of the victims took them to BJRM Hospital for treatment.
10:58 IST, December 17th 2024
NSA Doval, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to hold meeting in Beijing tomorrow
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing on December 18.
During the meeting, the two Special Representatives will discuss the management of peace and tranquility in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.
In a press release, MEA said, "Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and India's Special Representative (SR) on the India-China boundary question, will hold the 23rd meeting of the SRs in Beijing on 18 December 2024 with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China."
10:54 IST, December 17th 2024
BJP likely to get new president in February
The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent J P Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary.
Party sources said the ongoing organisational election is on track to complete the polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-January, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president.
A senior leader said the tenure of nearly 60 per cent of the BJP's state unit presidents is over, and their replacements are likely to be in place by the middle of the next month.
The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.
10:27 IST, December 17th 2024
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flags off 'Fit India' cycling movement in Delhi
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday flagged off 'Fit India' cycling movement at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.
Sports minister Mandaviya said that the movement has been launched with the aim of keeping the people of the country fit to build a developed nation.
Participating in the cycling ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, Mandaviya encouraged people to make cycling part of their lives.
10:06 IST, December 17th 2024
Congress opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday submitted a formal notice to oppose the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.
The bill, which aims to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, is scheduled to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday.
Tewari, in his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure, expressed strong objections to the bill, calling it a threat to India's federal structure and democratic principles.
"My objections to the proposed Bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality," he stated.
10:02 IST, December 17th 2024
Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill in Lok Sabha
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, paving the way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.
Additionally, the law minister is likely to introduce Bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.
These bills seek to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry for simultaneous elections.
10:00 IST, December 17th 2024
President Murmu to visit Andhra, Telangana from Dec 17 to 21
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from December 17 to 21, 2024.
According to the President's Secretariat, during this visit, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad.
On December 17, President Murmu will attend and grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, the release mentioned.
On December 18, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, as per the release.
09:25 IST, December 17th 2024
8 members of militant outfit arrested over killing of two migrant labourers in Manipur
Eight cadres of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Kakching district in connection with the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar, police said on Tuesday.
Search operations were launched across Manipur on December 14 to apprehend those who were involved in the killing of the two labourers, and an active member of the proscribed outfit was first apprehended from Kakching Lamkhai area on Monday, a police statement said.
"From his inputs, a police team raided a camp located at the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area and arrested seven more cadres of KCP (PWG) from there," the police said.
09:17 IST, December 17th 2024
Delhi NCR: AQI breaches 400 mark, enters 'severe' category
According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi's air quality has worsened further, with levels again breaching the 400 mark and falling into the 'severe' category.
At 7 AM on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 421. AQI values in areas including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Alipur ranged from 400 to 470, signifying hazardous air quality.
Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the local air quality in the "Very Poor" category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature in Delhi as 5 degrees Celsius.
09:11 IST, December 17th 2024
Odisha Police to get new cybercrime wing: CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government has planned to set up a new cybercrime wing within the state police to deal with the new age challenges.
Addressing the valedictory session of the 69th Police Duty Meet here on Monday, he said cyber fraud, digital arrest and investment fraud were increasing daily.
"Keeping these in mind, our government is determined to strengthen and modernise the cyber cell of the police department. For this, a goal has been set to establish cyber police stations in all the districts. A cybercrime branch will also be created in the state for high-level investigation and monitoring of cyber crimes with a senior officer in charge," Majhi said.
08:40 IST, December 17th 2024
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Pacific island nation of Vanuatu
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday just off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean, the USGS said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers and was centred near Port Vila, the largest city in the island nation.
It was not immediately clear whether it caused any damage.
The jolt was followed by a magnitude 5.5 aftershock at the same location.
Vanuatu government websites were offline in the aftermath of the quake.
08:39 IST, December 17th 2024
Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana, no one injured
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area on Tuesday but no one was injured, an official said.
"We received a call at 6.19 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service," the official of Delhi Fire Service said.
There are no reports of anyone injured so far, he said.
08:38 IST, December 17th 2024
Shah asks security forces to coordinate to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said all security forces and agencies should make joint efforts to completely eliminate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will play a very important role in this effort, Shah said on Monday while chairing a review meeting to assess the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in Chhattisgarh.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chhattisgarh's chief secretary and director general of police, and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were present in the meeting, an official release said.
07:48 IST, December 17th 2024
Delhi: Man finds wife with her lover, beats him to death
A man killed down his wife's lover after he found the two together in his house, Delhi Police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Ajmat has been apprehended by the police.
Information was received at Shastri Park police station after which the police team reached the spot.
The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time.
07:45 IST, December 17th 2024
Fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison, arrive at Chennai airport
07:43 IST, December 17th 2024
NIA arrests key ulfa (I) operative in Guwahati
07:02 IST, December 17th 2024
Layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C
06:50 IST, December 17th 2024
NSA Doval to visit China this week to hold SR dialogue with Wang Yi
After a gap of five years, India and China will hold the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing on Wednesday and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), making the announcement on the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, said the two sides will discuss the management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary question.
06:45 IST, December 17th 2024
GRAP Stage 4 curbs invoked in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'
The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday imposed the strictest Stage 4 curbs under the winter air pollution control plan, including a ban on all construction activities, as the region's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.
Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), which was 379 at 4 pm, breached the 400 mark around 10 pm amid extremely calm wind conditions and the buildup of an inversion layer, which adversely affects the vertical mixing height – the height up to which pollutants can disperse.
Updated 00:03 IST, December 18th 2024