If You Roam Around With Fake Constitution, People Will Defeat You: Shah Targets Rahul

Amit Shah: “What was achieved? Were changes made to strengthen our democracy? Were changes made to give rights to those who did not have them, or were the changes made to consolidate state power? These changes reveal the character of the party, the way it functions, and the party's belief in its constitution. I won’t go too much into the amendments to the Constitution, but I would like to mention the four amendments made by the two major parties.”

“The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951, and it was necessary for the Constitution to be amended by the Constituent Assembly. After the Constitution was adopted, Congress lacked the patience to wait until general elections were held. At that time, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not yet formed, and the amendment was brought in. The purpose of adding Article 19(A) was to curtail individual freedom, particularly the freedom of expression. This amendment was introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.”

"I have been serving in the legislature and Parliament, including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, for 30 years, and have had the experience of delivering speeches in Parliament. Members can only oppose if my statements are false; if my statements are not true, let me know. The first amendment was brought in to control certain aspects."

“Indira Gandhi, the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, was the Prime Minister, and the Congress Party was in power. On November 5, 1971, the 24th Amendment to the Constitution was made. Through this amendment, Members of Parliament were given fundamental rights, and citizens were granted the right to work.”