India Safe Haven for Minorities Facing Discrimination in Bangladesh, Pakistan: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who has opened from the ruling party's side on the second day of the Constitution Debate in the Lok Sabha, speaks about the importance and significance of the Constitution of India, how the government's work is aligned to it and how the Opposition is setting a fake narrative against the government. In his address, Kiren Rijiju has also spoken about the safety and security India provides to the minorities.

‘India Provides Legal Protection to Minorities’

Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition for Creating Fake Narrative Against Govt

The Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs has slammed the Opposition for creating a fake narrative against the government with respect to minorities. "...A narrative is being created. According to the survey of the Center for Policy Analysis in European Union, 48% people in European Union have been victims of discrimination. Most of them are Muslims, believers of Islam. In France, many discrimination reports were presented. In that, people from the majority Muslim community have objected to those who wear head scarves, burqas and said that this discrimination is being done against them. In Spain, the report of internal hate crimes against Muslims is so high, this has also been mentioned in the report...You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan, if there is oppression against the minority or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country...I am saying that such things should not be said which harm the image of the country, I am not saying this for any one party. I am saying this for the country", said Kiren Rijiju.