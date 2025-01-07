'Ingredients for Abetment of Suicide': Karnataka HC Upholds FIR Against Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania

Karnataka: the Karnataka High Court has declined to dismiss the First Information Report (FIR) against Nikita Singhania, who stands accused of abetting the suicide of her husband, Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based IT Professional.

Presiding over the matter, Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar observed that the FIR contains sufficient details to substantiate the charge of abetment to suicide. The bench questioned the petitioner's reluctance towards the investigation and said, "The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don't you want the investigation to happen?"

Counsel representing Singhania contended that the complaint lacks specific allegations linking her to her husband's decision to end his life. They further argued that seeking legal remedies should not render her liable for such serious charges.

The court has issued notices to the respondents, directing them to submit their objections. Additionally, the prosecution has been instructed to present all materials gathered during the investigation.

This judicial proceeding follows the recent granting of bail to Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania by a Bengaluru court on January 4. The Subhash family has expressed their intention to challenge this bail decision in the High Court.

The case has garnered significant attention due to allegations that Singhania demanded ₹3 crore from Mr. Subhash as part of a divorce settlement, which purportedly led to his tragic demise. The police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).