Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Ingredients for Abetment of Suicide': Karnataka HC Upholds FIR Against Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania

Published 08:37 IST, January 7th 2025

'Ingredients for Abetment of Suicide': Karnataka HC Upholds FIR Against Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania

Subhash's family has raised concerns about the safety of his child, currently in their custody, fearing potential harm if Singhania were to regain access.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Ingredients for Abetment of Suicide': What HC Told Atul Subhash's Wife | Image: ANI

Karnataka: the Karnataka High Court has declined to dismiss the First Information Report (FIR) against Nikita Singhania, who stands accused of abetting the suicide of her husband, Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based IT Professional.

Presiding over the matter, Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar observed that the FIR contains sufficient details to substantiate the charge of abetment to suicide. The bench questioned the petitioner's reluctance towards the investigation and said, "The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don't you want the investigation to happen?"

Counsel representing Singhania contended that the complaint lacks specific allegations linking her to her husband's decision to end his life. They further argued that seeking legal remedies should not render her liable for such serious charges.

The court has issued notices to the respondents, directing them to submit their objections. Additionally, the prosecution has been instructed to present all materials gathered during the investigation.

This judicial proceeding follows the recent granting of bail to Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania by a Bengaluru court on January 4. The Subhash family has expressed their intention to challenge this bail decision in the High Court.

The case has garnered significant attention due to allegations that Singhania demanded ₹3 crore from Mr. Subhash as part of a divorce settlement, which purportedly led to his tragic demise. The police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Subhash's family has raised concerns about the safety of his child, currently in their custody, fearing potential harm if Singhania were to regain access. They have approached the Supreme Court seeking permanent custody, citing the child's well-being.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:38 IST, January 7th 2025

Recommended

HMPV Outbreak: Cases in India Rises to Six Amid China Flu Surge | LIVE
India News
John Cena Makes MASSIVE Royal Rumble Announcement On WWE Raw Netflix
SportFit
Delhi Polls: Election Commission to Announce Dates at 2 PM Today
India News
Trump Takes Sharp Swipe, Pitches Merged US-Canada After Trudeau Resigns
World News
Will ICC Move CT 2025 Out of Pakistan? VIDEO EXPOSES PCB's Lie
SportFit
NDP's Jagmeet Singh Says Liberals Don't Deserve 2nd Chance After Trudeau
World News
7.1 Earthquake Hits Nepal-Tibet Border, Strong Tremors Felt in India
India News
Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake
India News
CT 2025 in Jeopardy? England May Boycott Match vs Afghanistan in Lahore
SportFit
Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission May Announce Dates On Tuesday
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: