Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jaishankar’s Witty Reply On Whether ‘US Attracting India Into its Sphere?’

Published 23:44 IST, December 7th 2024

Jaishankar’s Witty Reply On Whether ‘US Attracting India Into its Sphere?’

EAM Jaishankar on Saturday gave a witty reply when he was posed with a question on whether the United States was trying to attract India into its sphere.

Reported by: Digital Desk
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at Doha Forum | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: Known for his sharp replies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday gave a witty reply when he was posed with a question on whether the United States was trying to attract India into its sphere.

Jaishankar was speaking at the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum panel on 'Conflict Resolution in a New Era,' alongside Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Here’s What EAM Jaishankar Replied

"We've been trying to attract them (US) into the Indian sphere," EAM Jaishankar replied at a panel discussion at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

'India Has Never Been For De-dollarisation’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India has never supported de-dollarisation and that there is no proposal for a BRICS currency. 

His comments came in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariffs if BRICS tries to de-dollarise.

“We have always said that India has never been for de-dollarisation and right now there is no proposal to have a BRICS currency. The BRICS do discuss financial transactions, US is our largest trade partner and we have no interest in weakening the dollar at all. We had a good relationship, a very solid relationship with the first Trump administration, yes there were some issues mostly trade related but there were a whole lot of issues on which President Trump was very international,” EAM Jaishankar said. 

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9. In Bahrain, he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. 

Foreign Minister will also participate in the 20th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:44 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.