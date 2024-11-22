Jharkhand Election Result LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Counting of Votes

Ranchi: As voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on November 20, with 68.95 per cent voter turnout recorded across 81 assembly constituencies, all eyes are on the possible outcomes on November 23.

The counting of the votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections will take place on Saturday, further revealing the party mandated by the people to form the new government in both states.

In Jharkhand, the current Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, is seeking re-election, and his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is hoping to secure a second consecutive term in the state.

However, JMM’s principal opponent Bharatiya Janata Party, has made it a tight contest. The exit polls have also predicted that poll results can swing either way.

Stakes Are High For Major Parties In Jharkhand

A total of 1,211 candidates contested in all 81 assembly constituencies, whose fate is locked in the EVMs. The voter turnout has been recorded at 68.95 per cent, with Nala Assembly topping the charts at 80.56 percent and Bokaro having the lowest turnout at 53.01 percent. Now all eyes are on November 23.

The key issues in this election include the illegal infiltration which was pretty much highlighted by the BJP . BJP claimed that the tribal population in regions like Santhal Parganas and Kolhan had been impacted by this infiltration, altering the area’s demographic makeup.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) dismissed the claims as a non-issue, accusing the BJP of unnecessarily bringing it up. JMM argued that the real concern is the Centre's failure to release funds for the state's development, while the BJP is attempting to create divisions within the party by highlighting the case of Champa Soren. Additionally, JMM is seeking to capitalize on any potential sympathy following Hemant Soren's release from jail.

As the state prepares for the election results, the stakes are high for all major parties involved.

Key Highlights:

Voting: November 13, 20

Counting of Votes: November 23

Results: November 23

Key Contesting Parties: JMM, BJP, Congress , AJSUP

JMM Came To Power In 2019

The 2019 assembly elections saw a tight race, with the JMM winning 30 seats and the BJP securing 25, a decline from their 2014 total of 37. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance ultimately formed the government with a combined 47 seats.

Key Constituencies And Candidates To Watch:

Barhait- Hemant Soren (JMM)

Dhanwar- Babulal Marandi (BJP)

Gandey- Kalpana Soren (JMM)

Jamtara - Sita Soren (BJP)

Dumka- Basant Soren (JMM)

Ranchi - Mahua Majhi (JMM)

Lohardaga - RS Oraon (Congress)

When and Where to Watch the Results:

Date: November 23, 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 8 AM onwards

Where to Watch: