Who is Accountable for Atul Subhash’s Death? #JusticeForAtul Protests Grow Nationwide

Techie dies by suicide in Bengaluru | Samastipur, Bihar: Vikas Modi, brother of deceased Atul Subhash says, "... We talked to him normally. We had no idea he had decided to take such a step. We had never felt he was going to take such a step. I am in touch with a few of his friends and even they didn't have any idea of his thoughts. False cases have been filed on me, and my parents, just like they were filed on my brother. Action should be taken against all those who mentally tortured my brother and filed false cases against him... My brother wrote emails to the President of India, and also to the Supreme Court and wrote everything in detail. If those emails have reached them, we hope action is taken and some laws, forums, or committees are made where men can go to seek justice... Laws and provisions made to empower women are today being misused... We want action to be taken against the judge and we have filed corruption charges against her."