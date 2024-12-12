Published 18:07 IST, December 12th 2024
Who is Accountable for Atul Subhash’s Death? #JusticeForAtul Protests Grow Nationwide
The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked nationwide outrage. In a 24-page note, he accused his wife, her family, and a judge for "explicit instigation." The demand for #JusticeForAtul grows, with protests from Kolkata to Bengaluru, Delhi to Hyderabad.
Bengaluru Techie Suicide: #JusticeForAtul: Outrage Erupts Nationwide After Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Suicide, Blames Wife for Harassment, The family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s wife is on the run after being named in an FIR for harassment linked to his tragic suicide. Subhash’s in-laws reportedly fled their Jaunpur home to avoid arrest, with videos circulating on social media showing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law leaving late at night. The family calls for justice and demands strict action against those responsible for the harassment that led to his death.
#JusticeForAtul: Kolkata To Bengaluru, Delhi To Hyderabad, Justice Is Due - Who is accountable for Atul Subhash’s tragic death?
21:35 IST, December 12th 2024
Mother-in-law and Brother-in-law of Atul Detained in Jaunpur
Nisha Singhania and brother detained - being questioned by Bengaluru Police in Jaunpur.
20:22 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul Subhash’s Brother Demands Action Against Torturers and Corrupt Judge
Techie dies by suicide in Bengaluru | Samastipur, Bihar: Vikas Modi, brother of deceased Atul Subhash says, "... We talked to him normally. We had no idea he had decided to take such a step. We had never felt he was going to take such a step. I am in touch with a few of his friends and even they didn't have any idea of his thoughts. False cases have been filed on me, and my parents, just like they were filed on my brother. Action should be taken against all those who mentally tortured my brother and filed false cases against him... My brother wrote emails to the President of India, and also to the Supreme Court and wrote everything in detail. If those emails have reached them, we hope action is taken and some laws, forums, or committees are made where men can go to seek justice... Laws and provisions made to empower women are today being misused... We want action to be taken against the judge and we have filed corruption charges against her."
19:54 IST, December 12th 2024
T.D. Law College Students Hold Candlelight March for Atul Subhash’s Justice
Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: On Thursday evening, students from T.D. Law College held a candlelight march to the District Magistrate's office to demand justice for Atul Subhash.
The students are calling for justice for Subhash and demanding that the guilty be given the harshest punishment.
19:10 IST, December 12th 2024
Nikita's Uncle says these Allegations are baseless
Atul Subhash suicide case: Wife’s uncle breaks silence, Nikita not spoken to her extended family as of now about his case.
Nikita’s Tauji says FIR mentions his name… 3 years old case… Court case is on, its decision will be final... Our family is not responsible
Subhash allegations are baseless.
Nikita is not in the country… will answer all the questions when she comes back.
I live in a separate house… I am not dealing this case… they only do it… don’t have details of the case.
18:52 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul's Brother Demands Justice, Criticizes Legal System After Suicide
Bengaluru techie suicide: Subhash's brother Bikas said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice." Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice can be expected only when it is corruption-free, when every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts.
"....can expect justice only when decisions are made on the basis of facts and if it does not happen, then people will slowly start losing faith in judicial system. It may lead to a situation where people may get afraid to get married. Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM machine for vending money," he alleged.
18:53 IST, December 12th 2024
Police Team Sent to Accused's House in Atul Suicide Case, Fleeing Suspects Sought
Bengaluru techie suicide: A police team has left Lucknow airport and is heading to the house of the accused in Jaunpur, where the suspects have already fled. The team will also visit the local police station and seek assistance from local authorities to search for the accused.
18:53 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Likely to Be Arrested by Karnataka Police
Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife of Atul Shubhash - Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested - karnataka police teams are currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Likely to be arrested and brought to Bengaluru.
17:53 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul Subhash's Family Demands Justice Following His Death
Deceased techie Atul Subhash's family members demand justice
17:52 IST, December 12th 2024
Delhi Police Detains Protesters Supporting Atul Subhash
Delhi Police starts detaining protesters who came out in support of Atul Subhash
Updated 22:02 IST, December 12th 2024