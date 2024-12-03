Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:45 IST, December 3rd 2024

Karnataka Govt Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru

The Karnataka government has cancelled the allotment of 48 MUDA sites, which were allotted by a resolution on March 23, 2023.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Govt Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru | Image: ANI

Mysuru: The Karnataka government has cancelled the allotment of 48 MUDA sites, which were allotted by a resolution on March 23, 2023.

According to sources in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority ((MUDA), the sites were located in Dattagalli in Mysuru city.

The MUDA cancelled the allotment following an order by the Urban Development Department on November 30, 2024, they added.

The reason behind the cancellation was its allotment allegedly against the rules, sources said without elaborating the violations that took place in the allotment.

However, this was not allotted under the controversial 50:50 scheme, which is being probed by the Lokayukta as well as the Enforcement Directorate after it came out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M too benefited with 14 MUDA sites in the Mysuru upmarket.

While the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others, Parvathi wrote to MUDA to cancel the allotment of sites. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:45 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.