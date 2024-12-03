Karnataka Govt Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru

Mysuru: The Karnataka government has cancelled the allotment of 48 MUDA sites, which were allotted by a resolution on March 23, 2023.

According to sources in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority ((MUDA), the sites were located in Dattagalli in Mysuru city.

The MUDA cancelled the allotment following an order by the Urban Development Department on November 30, 2024, they added.

The reason behind the cancellation was its allotment allegedly against the rules, sources said without elaborating the violations that took place in the allotment.

However, this was not allotted under the controversial 50:50 scheme, which is being probed by the Lokayukta as well as the Enforcement Directorate after it came out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M too benefited with 14 MUDA sites in the Mysuru upmarket.