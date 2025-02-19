KIIT Shocker: Video Shows How Students Broke Into Hostel and Found Nepali Girl Hanging

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar has been engulfed in controversy following the tragic death of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal. A new video has surfaced on social media that shows how fellow girl students and warden broke into the Nepali girl's hostel room.

KIIT Nepali Student Case

On February 16, 2025, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student, was found dead in her hostel room. The fellow students who broke into her room after she failed to respond to repeated calls and knocks. The students were alarmed by her prolonged silence and decided to check on her well-being.

Upon breaking into the room, the students found Prakriti hanging. The shocking discovery led to immediate chaos and distress among the students. The news quickly spread across the campus, prompting a large gathering of students demanding justice and accountability.

Protests and Arrests in KIIT Case

The death of Prakriti Lamsal triggered protests by over 500 Nepali students on the KIIT campus. The students alleged that the university authorities had mishandled the situation and failed to provide adequate support and safety measures for international students. The protests escalated when security personnel and university officials allegedly used force to remove the protesting students from the campus.

KIIT Hostel Video

In response to the unrest, the Odisha government formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances leading to Prakriti's death and the actions taken by the university authorities.