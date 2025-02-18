KIIT University Suicide Row: Lucknow Student Arrested for Alleged Abetment in Nepali Student’s Death

Bhubaneswar: Tensions at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, escalated following the death of a Nepali engineering student in the hostel campus. Cuttack Police have arrested a student in connection with the incident, charging him with alleged abetment of suicide.

The accused, identified as Advik Srivastava, was apprehended in Lucknow, and his personal belongings—including mobile phones and laptops—have been seized for further investigation.

An audio clip, which surfaced on social media, reveals a conversation between the accused and the victim, where the accused is heard abusing and harassing the girl.

“On Sunday evening, we received a complaint from one Siddhant Sigdel, who reported that his cousin had committed suicide in her hostel room. The police team immediately visited the spot and seized the body. Our scientific team has collected her laptop and phone as requested by the agitating students,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

According to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, the victim died by suicide after being harassed by the third-year Mechanical Engineering student. Despite the victim’s reports to the university’s International Relations Department, no action was taken to address her concerns.

Security has been heightened on campus, and the deceased’s family has arrived in Bhubaneswar to collect her body following the post-mortem. They have also filed an FIR against the accused with Infocity police.

After the Nepal Embassy intervened and Nepal’s Prime Minister expressed concern, the university reversed its earlier decision to evacuate students, allowing them to remain on campus. Sources indicate that the state government also instructed the university to permit students to stay in the hostel. Two officers from the Nepal Embassy are en route to Odisha to assist in the matter.

These officers are also expected to meet with a group of Nepali students who were allegedly evicted from their hostel amid tensions on campus.

What is Happening at KIIT University?

Prakriti Lamsal, a B-tech student, was found dead in her hostel room, and the case was initially ruled as suicide. However, protests erupted among Nepali students on campus, demanding a transparent investigation. The university asked students to vacate the campus as tensions escalated.

“The situation remains calm now. Nepali students have been sent home,” the university stated. However, following the intervention of Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, the university reversed its decision.

Oli expressed concern on Facebook, stating, "It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in a hostel of KIIT University in Odisha, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities."