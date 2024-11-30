Search icon
Published 13:10 IST, November 30th 2024

Kochi Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death Suspecting Chastity

A West Bengal native hacked his wife to death in Kochi, suspecting her chastity; an inquiry is underway.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Hacks Wife to Death | Image: Representational

Kochi: A West Bengal native allegedly hacked his wife to death at Perumbavoor here on Saturday, police said.

Shiba Bahadoor Chetri, hailing from Moorshidabad was taken into custody of Ernakulam rural police on charges of killing his wife Mamani Chetri, 39, according to the police.

Police said, the couple was residing at Bhai Colony, Palakkattuthazham, here and a quarrel erupted between them around 7.30 am.

"Subsequently, the accused hacked her using a machete, and though she was rushed to a private hospital in Perumbavoor she succumbed to the injuries," said an officer with Perumbavoor police station.

"It is suspected that he committed the murder suspecting her chastity, however the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," he further stated.

A team under Ernakulam Rural SP Dr Vaibhav Saxena has commenced an inquiry into the case, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 13:10 IST, November 30th 2024

