Kota: Ailing Wife Dies At Farewell Party Of Husband Who Took Early Retirement To Care For Her | VIDEO

Kota: A shocking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Kota, where a farewell party for a government employee turned tragic when his ailing wife died suddenly in front of him. A video capturing the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the woman was seen smiling for the cameras with a marigold garland around her neck and a bunch of flowers in her hands, just before the shocking incident.

There are happy scenes all around at her husband's farewell party, who took an early retirement to take care of his ailing wife. But then the event turned tragic, when the woman, suddenly collapsed and died at the party.

According to reports, Devendra Sandal, a manager at the Central Warehousing Corporation, had decided to retire three years early to take care of his wife Tina, who was a heart patient. Following his decision, the people in his office arranged his farewell party, where Sandal was invited along with his wife.

As people were celebrating the party, Tina tells her husband, “Mujhe chakkar aa rahe hain (I am feeling dizzy)". He eased her to sit back on the chair and massaged her back.

The husband and others around were heard saying, “Paani la dena, Paani (get some water please)".

She sways unsteadily as someone prompts her to smile for the cameras. She obliges but then collapses face-first onto the table.

The husband attempted to extend support to her, however, she collapsed, followed by calls for water. “Chakkar aa rahe hain, Paani pilao," attendees shouted.

As she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. She had been remaining unwell for some time, prompting her husband to come to the decision of early retirement

The incident has left the family and friends in shock, and the video of the tragic moment has gone viral on social media.