Published 10:20 IST, January 6th 2025
Leopard Hunts Down A Blackbuck, 7 More Die Due to 'Shock' in Jungle Safari near Statue of Unity in Gujarat
A leopard hunted down a blackbuck in a jungle safari near Gujarat's Statue of Unity following which seven more blackbucks died due to 'shock'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Gandhinagar: In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a leopard hunted down a blackbuck after entering a jungle safari near the iconic Statue of Unity on January 1. What was more heartbreaking was that seven more blackbucks passed away, not in a leopard attack but due to ‘shock’.
Leopard Hunts Down Blackbuck, 7 Others Die Due to 'Shock'
A leopard aged between 2-3 years, managed to jump the fenced boundaries of the jungle safari park located inside the Kevadia forest division near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The wild cat entered the herbivore enclosure and hunted down a blackbuck.
The leopard attack caused so much panic that seven other blackbucks in the enclosure died because of shock. As per forest officials, they found eight carcasses who were then taken for postmortem and cremated later.
The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Agneeshwar Vyas said in a statement, “The sudden entry of the leopard into the enclosure caused widespread panic. Despite efforts by guards on duty to drive it away, the leopard managed to kill one blackbuck, while the chaos led to the death of seven more.”
CCTV Captures Leopard's Entry into Blackbucks' Enclosure
The Statue of Unity is surrounded by the dense forests of Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary where there are several leopards, however, according to the DCF, this is the first time that a leopard has entered the safari park. With over 400 CCTV cameras installed in the jungle safari, the cameras near the entrance and enclosure, show the wild cat entering the park resulting in guards being alerted who tried to chase the animal.
It is yet to be confirmed if the leopard has entirely left the jungle safari or not. Another forest official said, “The entire area has been covered with CCTV, so an investigation is going on as to where the leopard is. We have also informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the government about this incident.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:20 IST, January 6th 2025