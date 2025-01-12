Leopard Triggers Panic in Gurugram Society, Rescued Safely Without Tranquilizer

Gurugram: A leopard strayed into the Anmol Ashiyana Society in Gurugram's Sohna on Saturday night, around 12:30 AM, triggering panic among residents.

A rescue team, comprising Forest Inspector Krishan Kumar, Forest Officer Jyoti Kumar, and wildlife social worker Anil Gandas, quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

According to reports, the leopard was successfully captured without the need for a tranquilizer.

In describing the rescue operation, Krishan Kumar explained that the leopard was confined to a small space, which prevented it from escaping. The team placed a cage at the gate, and the leopard was captured smoothly without any difficulties.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chander Bhan reported that the rescue operation took four to five hours to complete. According to the Wildlife Department, by the time officials arrived, the residents of the society had managed to trap the leopard in the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Ashiana Society, situated near the Aravalli hills, frequently experiences animals wandering into residential areas in search of food. The leopard, which was unharmed, is thought to have entered the area due to its close proximity to the forested region.

The Haryana government is planning to develop a Jungle Safari in the Aravalli region. To ensure the success of the project, Forest Department officials will study five existing jungle safaris in India, along with one in Singapore, to analyze the facilities offered. This research will help guide the development of the Aravalli Jungle Safari, with the aim of surpassing other safaris and becoming a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.