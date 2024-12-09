Published 07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Bangladesh’s Yunus Amid Strained Ties
In today's top headlines, the 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court to submit the survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Haryana's Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Finally, Delhi on Monday (December 9) woke up to a misty and chilly morning with temperatures hovering around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.
Here are the latest news updates:
23:56 IST, December 9th 2024
Noida International Airport will boost 'ease of living' for NCR, UP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and ease of living for the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.
Modi also said his government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity.
His remarks came in response to a post by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in which he said that he witnessed the successful first test flight landing at Noida International Airport today, marking a major milestone in the development of this state-of-the-art infrastructure.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, this airport will revolutionise regional connectivity and play a pivotal role in the expansion of India's aviation sector," Naidu said.
Tagging Naidu's post, Modi said on X, "The upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and 'Ease of Living' for the NCR and Uttar Pradesh." "Our government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity," the prime minister said.
23:56 IST, December 9th 2024
India adopts ‘balanced’ approach to West Asia conflict, says Jaishankar in Bahrain
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India’s approach to the conflict that has been going on in West Asia since last year is “balanced” as it looks at the issues in all their complexities and also has a “fundamental commitment to justice and equity”.
Jaishankar, 69, also reiterated that India supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue during an interaction with the Indian community here.
“As a country that itself has been impacted so deeply by terrorism, we are very strongly opposed to terrorism and hostage-taking. They should never be excused or condoned,” Jaishankar said.
“But at the same time, it is very important that any action which is taken by any government or any armed force must always take care of civilian casualties and must always be respectful of humanitarian law,” the minister said.
Jaishankar further said that India has been contributing to the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), the primary relief agency in respect of Palestinians, and given relief to the Palestine authority and also given medical relief to Lebanon.
23:55 IST, December 9th 2024
Dual power centres do not benefit any government: Omar Abdullah
Batting strongly for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said dual power centres are detrimental to any government.
Abdullah also asserted that the government should be allowed to function independently, reflecting the will of the people who have chosen their own representatives in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We want statehood. It is a commitment made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- not just once, but several times. This promise was made publicly, in Parliament as well as in the Supreme Court. It has been repeatedly assured that full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
23:12 IST, December 9th 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters hold a torch rally
Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters hold a torch rally to protest against EVMs.
23:06 IST, December 9th 2024
3 dead, 17 injured as BEST bus hits pedestrians
Three persons died and 17 others were injured after a bus of the Mumbai's civic transport body BEST dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles on Monday night, a municipal corporation official said.
It is suspected the accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla took place due to a brake failure, he said.
According to the official, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus then crashed into the gates of a residential society and came to a halt, he said.
23:05 IST, December 9th 2024
Aaditya Thackeray demanding UT status to Belagavi is 'childish': CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's demand that Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra be declared a Union Territory as "childish".
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It's a childish statement. The Mahajan report is final. So, neither should we ask for anything and nor should they. How can it be declared as union territory? And, if Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) protests, will we keep quiet?" Thackeray on Monday alleged that injustice was being meted out to Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, demanding that the region be declared a Union Territory.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, he said while celebrations are underway over the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, the situation was deteriorating in Belagavi in the neighbouring state.
22:18 IST, December 9th 2024
Patole takes 'ladka bhau' jibe at Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday took a veiled swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying the Mahayuti after coming to power due to the Ladki Bahin Yojana was now working for the "ladka bhau" (beloved brother).
His remarks were in connection with the clean chit given to the NCP chief by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal in Delhi. The tribunal had dismissed allegations of benami property ownership against the deputy CM and his kin.
Without taking Pawar's name, Patole, speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, said, "The Mahayuti claims to have come to power due to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, now that elections are over, the ladki bahin (beloved sister) is no longer needed. Instead, they are working for ladka bhau." Within days of the Devendra Fadnavis government coming to power, "ladka bhau" had got a clean chit in connection with property worth Rs 1000 crore, he claimed.
22:17 IST, December 9th 2024
Rohingya settled in Jammu cannot be allowed to die of starvation: CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Centre should decide the fate of the Rohingya population settled in Jammu, asserting that they could not be allowed to die of starvation or cold.
He also expressed concern over the "tense" relationship between Bangladesh and India, saying the foreign secretary was holding meetings with his counterparts in the neighbouring country and efforts were being made to improve the situation.
"It is a humanitarian issue. The central government should decide about them (Rohingya). If they are to be sent back, do that. If you can, send them back. If you cannot send them back, we cannot starve them to death. They cannot be allowed to die of cold," Abdullah told reporters.
"The government of India should tell us what we have to do with them. As long as they are here, we need to take care of them," the chief minister added.
21:47 IST, December 9th 2024
Sheikh Hasina’s statements from India creating tensions: Yunus
Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus met India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, where he reportedly raised the issue of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s statements from India, saying it is creating tensions.
21:00 IST, December 9th 2024
EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Manhama
EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Manhama. While addressing he stated, “This is my first time, I spent significant time here. I am actually very impressed with both the nations relationship.”
20:30 IST, December 9th 2024
For how long freebies can be given, why not create job opportunities, asks SC
"For how long freebies can be given?" the Supreme Court asked on Monday while stressing the need for creating job opportunities and capacity building for migrant workers being given free ration since the Covid pandemic.A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan was surprised when the Centre informed the court that 81 crore people are being given free or subsidised ration under the National Food Security Act of 2013.
20:29 IST, December 9th 2024
Uttarakhand Dhami requests IOA to include yoga, climbing in main roster of National Games
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the state government has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to include yoga, mallakhamb, climbing and rafting in the main roster of the upcoming National Games instead of having them just as exhibition sports.
20:28 IST, December 9th 2024
Congress should introspect why Rahul Gandhi not taken seriously: Kiren Rijiju
Stepping up attack, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked the Congress to introspect why other opposition leaders were not taking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi seriously.
Speaking to reporters here, Rijiju also urged all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against anti-India forces, and raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interest.
20:02 IST, December 9th 2024
SC seeks response from states over 'violations' in DGP appointments
The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from six states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and UP, on a plea alleging non-compliance with its directives over the appointment of directors general of police. According to a fresh plea, seven states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, did not allegedly comply with the 2006 judgement of the apex court in the Praksah Singh case and the subsequent directions on appointment of directors general of police (DGP).
19:49 IST, December 9th 2024
Sambhal mosque survey report in 15 days
The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal is expected to be filed within 15 days by the court commissioner after he sought more time citing ill before a local court on Monday while the Muslim side objected to it.
The civil court (senior division) while considering the extension plea marked it as "keep on file", court commissioner, advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav told reporters while informing the survey report would be filed within 15 days.
Raghav said, "I had asked for 15 days time from the honourable court but my application has been marked with 'keep on file' because the Supreme Court has given a stay order that the lower court will not pass any order. Now the date of January 6 is fixed in the high court and we will submit our report before 15 days." Earlier in the day, he told reporters that the final report of the survey was ready, being in its final stage.
"This report will be presented in a sealed envelope but due to health issues, I have asked for 15 days time from the court. I had fever for three-four days. I have not been able to analyse the report yet," he added.
19:46 IST, December 9th 2024
Haryana govt will work 3 times faster in 3rd term: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the people of Haryana that the double engine BJP government -- at the Centre and state level -- will work three times faster in its third term for all-round development, and emphasised that women's power will continue to grow.
The BJP has won the third term in a row at the Centre and in Haryana.
Addressing a gathering after launching the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' of state-owned LIC, Modi said the central government, in the last 10 years, has taken several measures to empower women in various sectors, including defence, banking, and agriculture.
He listed several initiatives taken for women empowerment in the country. He said women, in large numbers, were becoming fighter pilots, recruited into police, and heading corporate companies too.
19:45 IST, December 9th 2024
Odisha performs 'bhumi puja' for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on January 8, 2025, the Odisha government on Monday held a 'bhumi puja' for the three-day event.
The 18th edition of the PBD, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' will celebrate the global Indian community's role in nation-building.
While Modi will inaugurate the event, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The event will take place at Janata Maidan here from January 8 to 10.
Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event will focus on engaging young leaders of the diaspora and the presence of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from around the world will highlight their contributions to India’s growth.
19:42 IST, December 9th 2024
18:57 IST, December 9th 2024
'Will protect our Hindu society': Assam CM Himanta on Foreign Secretary's Bangladesh Visit
On India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Bangladesh visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This is a matter of concern. Today India's Foreign Secretary went to Dhaka and we believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India will take good initiative by following the diplomatic path and will protect our Hindu society."
18:51 IST, December 9th 2024
World's largest rangoli is being prepared in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh
The world's largest rangoli is being prepared in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh. According to information, 11 tons of colour will be used in this rangoli spanning an area of 55,000 square feet. Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj from January 13- February 26, 2025.
18:07 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secy raised regrettable incidents: MEA
The MEA also said that Misri “Also raised some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties."
18:06 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secy conveyed India’s concerns: MEA
The MEA said that the, “Foreign Secretary also discussed certain recent developments and issues and conveyed India’s concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.”
18:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Misri reiterated India’s willingness to build positive relationship with Bangladesh: MEA
On Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh today, MEA says, “He reiterated India’s willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests.”
17:38 IST, December 9th 2024
Internet ban lifted in several districts of Manipur
The Manipur Government on Monday withdrew the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts,” according to an Order issued by the State Home Department.
17:35 IST, December 9th 2024
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra new RBI Governor
The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank Governor, according to sources. Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024). Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.
17:00 IST, December 9th 2024
Misri's meeting with Yunus amid strained ties
Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. Nobel Peace laureate Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India.
16:59 IST, December 9th 2024
What transpired during Misri's meet with Bangladesh's top diplomat
India expressed its concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh while stressing its commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative relationship with the neighbouring nation. Speaking to reporters after meeting Bangladesh foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties."
He added, "We want a positive relationship with Bangladesh, which will mutually benefit us. I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive, and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We want a people-centric relationship, and we have a desire to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh."
16:49 IST, December 9th 2024
India's Vikram Misri-Yunus meet underway in Dhaka
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Bangladesh Interim Govt. Head Md. Yunus.
15:46 IST, December 9th 2024
Conveyed Our Concerns Over the Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh: Vikram Misri
Today's discussion has given us the opportunity to improve our relations. We want a people-orientated relationship. There is no reason why our mutually beneficial cooperation won't work. We also discussed recent developments.
This is reflected in the mutually beneficial relations that we have on various issues like power, water, and energy, says Vikram Misri.
15:38 IST, December 9th 2024
Frank, candid exchange of views with Banglasdesh: Vikram Misri
Foreign Secy. Vikram Misri Briefing press. Frank, Candid exchange of views with Banglasdesh.
15:34 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi govt accepts DTC workers' demands, promises salary hike and electric bus training
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers will be trained to operate electric buses as part of the city’s plan to transition its entire bus fleet to electric vehicles.
She also assured that senior drivers, particularly assistant ticket inspectors, would be given priority for employment in the new electric bus fleet.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi stated that the Delhi government had agreed to several key demands made by DTC workers, who had recently gone on strike to protest their working conditions.
14:51 IST, December 9th 2024
59,000 people victims of online trading fraud in Odisha in 6 years: CM
More than 59,000 people became victims of online trading frauds in Odisha during the last six years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.
In a written statement, Majhi said 769 online trading fraud cases were reported in the state between 2019 and November 2024 and 59,437 people were victims of such frauds.
Most of the online trading fraud cases reported in 2023 and 2024. Altogether 190 cases involving cheating of 18,994 people were reported in 2023, while 40,270 people were cheated in 472 cases the next year, the chief minister said in question of Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.
In 2023, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police registered four online trading fraud cases against cyber criminals, who allegedly cheated 18,804 people, he said.
Similarly, the EOW has registered three such cases in the current year, in which 40,219 people were cheated during online trading, Majhi said.
Stating that steps have been taken to control online trading crimes, the chief minister said a dedicated cybercrime unit has been functional in Bhubaneswar since September 5, 2023, under the crime branch.
The unit specialises in investigating a wide range of cyber offences including identity theft, fake email and social media accounts, hacking, ATM and online banking fraud, credit card fraud, website defacement, cyber pornography, child pornography, phishing and cyberstalking, he said.
14:42 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds a delegation-level talk in Bangladesh
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds a delegation-level talk with Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin, in Dhaka.
14:37 IST, December 9th 2024
Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats
Hours after over 40 schools in Delhi including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar got a bomb threat email, a bomb threat has been received by five star hotels in Gurugram
13:50 IST, December 9th 2024
Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites, long-range rockets in Syria
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors.
Gideon Saar said Monday that “the only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens”.
"That's why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists," he said.
Saar spoke after Syrian rebels reached Damascus over the weekend and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government following nearly 14 years of civil war.
13:03 IST, December 9th 2024
BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as Maharashtra assembly Speaker
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was on Monday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his congratulatory speech, highlighted that Narwekar is the second member of the lower House to be re-elected to the post since the state's formation in 1960.
"Balasaheb Bharde was the only Speaker of the legislative assembly to be re-elected to the post twice since 1960 when Maharashtra was formed. After Bharde, Narwekar is the second member of the assembly to receive the honour," the chief minister said.
He pointed out that Kundanmal Firodia was the first Speaker of the House to be reappointed, but it was during the time of Bombay state, and Sayaji L Silam was elected as the Speaker before the formation of Maharashtra, and he was re-elected after the state came into existence.
12:38 IST, December 9th 2024
MEA in Touch With Stuck Indian Nationals in Syria
We are monitoring the situation in Syria in light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society. Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security: MEA
12:18 IST, December 9th 2024
BJP Demands Discussion on Soros Link
BJP alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation. The BJP claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.
11:36 IST, December 9th 2024
Verbal atercation between VP Jagdeep Dhankad and Kharge
Kharge to Speaker: You are killing the democracy in the house. Ruckus and showdown continues in the Rajya Sabha
10:29 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi's minimum temperature 8.2 degrees C; air quality 'poor'
Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.
The decrease in temperature follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
Sunday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 23.7 degrees Celsius.
10:15 IST, December 9th 2024
Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Mahoba
Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after the couple had a heated argument, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mohalla Sattipura of the City Kotwali area of the district. The accused has been identified as Mahendra Kumar and the deceased was identified as Meera. The couple had three children together, a senior police officer said.
09:51 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Lands in Dhaka as Tensions Mount Over Attacks On Hindus
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaches Dhaka. He was received by Israt Jahan, DG (South Asia), Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma & Bangladesh's deputy High Commissioner to India Nurul.
09:36 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi on Her Birthday
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday and prayed for her long life and good health.
Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president turned 78 on Monday.
"Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health," PM wrote.
09:08 IST, December 9th 2024
SC to Hear Plea Seeking To Open Shambhu Border
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition that seeks reopening of highways, including the Shambhu border, that have been blocked by protesting farmers. A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuiyan will hear the petition that seeks instructions to the Punjab and Haryana governments as well as the Union government to remove the protesting farmers from the highway.
08:43 IST, December 9th 2024
Maharashtra steps up efforts to get UNESCO tag for Lonar lake
The Maharashtra government plans to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to include the famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana district in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, officials have said.
The move aims to elevate the site as a global hub for tourism and research, besides boosting its conservation, they said.
Amravati Divisional Commissioner Nidhi Pandey recently met officials from various departments at Lonar to discuss the proposal.
“This proposal will soon be presented, marking a significant step towards achieving recognition,” Pandey told PTI.
Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil said the proposal is in its final stage.
"We will submit it once it is polished. Unlike other UNESCO sites, Lonar Lake presents a unique mix of several categories. It is a geographical and scientific wonder, formed from a meteor impact,” he said.
The official said the lake in Lonar, about 460 km from Mumbai, is home to several temples, some dating back over 1,200 years.
08:05 IST, December 9th 2024
2 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats Days, Probe on
On Monday, two Delhi schools, one in RK Puram and one in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats via e-mail, ANI reported.
School authorities have sent students back to their homes and informed fire and police.
The Delhi Police launched an investigation.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi Shivers in Chilly Morning
The national capital continues to record seasonal-low minimum temperatures for the third day in a row, clocking at around 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi to Visit Panipat Today, Security Beefed Up
Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the launch of LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials told PTI.
The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.
07:01 IST, December 9th 2024
Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Deadline Ends Today
The 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court for the submission of the advocate commissioner’s survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today, i.e. Monday.
"The court had given 10 days to complete the survey report. The deadline will be over on Monday," said Ramesh Raghav, advocate commissioner.
Updated 04:20 IST, December 10th 2024