Maha Kumbh 2025: From AI Surveillance To Nuclear Attack Preparedness, Multi-Layered Security Shields Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The much-anticipated Maha Kumbh 2025 is all set and prepared to host over 45 crore pilgrims from across the globe in Prayagraj, amidst the most robust and advanced security arrangements in the history of the festival rolled by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. With cutting-edge technology, multi-layered safety measures, countermeasures for nuclear attack and comprehensive planning, the Yogi government has gone above and beyond to ensure a safe, secure, and spiritual experience for all attendees.

The officials stated that with an extensive security framework, advanced technologies, and a dedicated team of professionals, the Uttar Pradesh government is ensuring that Maha Kumbh 2025 will be a safe, spiritual, and memorable event for the millions of pilgrims expected to participate.

They further added that from advanced fire safety to nuclear attack preparedness, every possible measure is in place to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly and securely, offering a divine experience for people from all walks of life.

Seven-Tier Protection Framework

The Uttar Pradesh government has established a seven-tier security system for the Kumbh Mela to manage the massive influx of devotees and ensure their safety. This multi-layered approach covers everything from outer security perimeters to the inner sanctum of the event, including intensive screening at all checkpoints, surveillance drones, and AI-powered cameras.

A total of 10,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces and rapid response teams, have been deployed to manage the crowd and maintain order.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate has been reinforced with temporary police stations, checkpoints, and enhanced infrastructure. Over 700 boats have been deployed to patrol the riverbanks, while special teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be stationed in strategic locations.

Fire Safety Measures

The Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has taken extensive steps to prevent fire accidents at the sprawling Mela grounds. Four articulating water towers (AWTs), equipped with video and thermal imaging cameras, have been deployed to tackle fires in large tents and multi-storied structures. With a total allocation of Rs 131.48 crore for fire safety, over 350 firefighting vehicles, 50+ fire stations, and more than 2,000 trained personnel will be available around the clock to manage any potential fire hazards.

AI Surveillance, Drones, and Underwater Monitoring

In line with the "Digital Maha Kumbh" vision, advanced AI technologies and drones are being deployed to monitor the vast expanse of the Kumbh Mela. AI-powered cameras, anti-drone systems, and tethered drones will ensure constant surveillance of the ground and air.

According to the officials, for the first time in Kumbh Mela history, underwater drones are being used for continuous surveillance of the Sangam, where millions of devotees will take dips. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these drones can operate at depths of up to 100 meters, ensuring the safety of pilgrims during sacred rituals. These drones can also track suspicious underwater activity and alert authorities in real time.

Nuclear Attack Preparedness

In an unprecedented move, the Uttar Pradesh government has included nuclear attack preparedness as part of its security strategy for Maha Kumbh 2025. Specially trained teams and state-of-the-art technology will be in place to address any extreme situations, including nuclear, chemical, or biological threats.

Authorities have set up emergency shelters, evacuation plans, and medical facilities capable of handling such catastrophic events. This multi-layered defence system includes automated radiation detection systems, which will be deployed across the Kumbh Mela area to ensure that any radioactive material is identified and neutralised promptly.

Enhanced River Security

The officials stated that given the importance of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to the Kumbh Mela, extensive river security measures have been implemented. A large contingent of water police personnel, totalling 3,800 officers, will be stationed along the riverbanks to monitor the safety of pilgrims during the sacred rituals. Equipped with underwater drones, sonar systems, and speedboats, the water police will ensure constant surveillance and quick response to any incidents in the river.

Additionally, 11 FRP motorboats and 25 mobile lighting systems will be deployed, ensuring round-the-clock patrolling of the riverbanks. The boats will be staffed with personnel from the PAC, NDRF, and SDRF, ready to rescue individuals in case of an emergency.

Cybersecurity Measures At Digital Kumbh

The "Digital Maha Kumbh" concept is further strengthened by strong cybersecurity measures. A dedicated team of experts will ensure the safety of digital data and protect pilgrims from cyber threats. Special attention will be given to securing the online registration systems, digital payment portals, and the vast amount of personal data being handled during the event.

Multi-Disaster Response And Emergency Readiness

The state government has prepared for a wide range of emergencies with its newly deployed multi-disaster response vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge tools, including victim location cameras, lifting gear, and cutting equipment, to handle everything from natural disasters to road accidents. The vehicles are fully stocked with rescue tools, including life jackets, life rings, and temperature-measuring devices to assist in fire-related incidents.

In case of any major incident, the Incident Response System (IRS) ensures swift and coordinated action, with designated commanders at various levels ready to activate emergency response teams immediately.

Lost And Found System For Pilgrims