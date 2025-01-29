Condolence to Those Who Lost Loved Ones: PM Modi After Maha Kumbh Stampede

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who has been in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh government and has been calling CM Yogi Adityanath since the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya today, has now issued a statement. PM Modi has condoled the deaths of the devotees and has prayed for a speedy recovery of those who are injured.

Condolence to Those Who Lost Loved Ones: PM Modi Issues Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government." A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Over 30 Injured, Many Deaths Feared

A stampede broke out at around 2:30 am today at Maha Kumbh as massive crowd reached Prayagraj for ‘Amrit Snan’ on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Barricades near the Triveni Sangam were knocked off due to the unprecedented rush, resulting in a chaos and a stampede broke out; over 30 devotees including women have been injured and casualties are also feared.

PM Modi Monitors Situation, In Constant Touch with UP CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly been in touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has called him up four times in the past few hours, to take stock of the situation. PM Modi is closely monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also called up the UP CM after the stampede broke out.