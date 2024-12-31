Mahakumbh Mela: Central Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar Welcomes Newborns 'Ganga' and 'Kumbh'

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Central Hospital set-up here ahead of Maha Kumbh in January has welcomed two newborns ‘Ganga’ and ‘Kumbh’, an official statement said on Monday.

While baby girl Ganga was born to a couple from Banda district, baby boy Kumbh was born to a couple hailing from the neighbouring district of Kaushambi.

On Monday, the hospital successfully facilitated the delivery of the baby girl.

The UP government, in a statement, said Ganga holds special significance as she is the first girl born at the hospital ahead of Maha Kumbh.

With the consent of both the hospital and the family, the baby has been named Ganga, symbolizing purity and the sacred essence of the festival, it said.

The delivery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr Gaurav Dubey.

On Sunday, Dr Dubey's team also oversaw the delivery of the first baby boy, who was named Kumbh.

Dr Dubey, representing the Central Hospital, said that the baby girl was born at 12.08 pm on Monday with the efforts of a skilled medical team comprising Dr Pramila and Dr Ponshi.

The parents, Shivkumari and Rajel, residents of Banda district, consider the birth of their daughter ahead of Maha Kumbh a blessing from Mother Ganga, he said.

According to Dr Dubey, the baby girl and the mother are in good health. They are being cared for at the hospital.

On Sunday evening, the hospital witnessed the first delivery with the birth of a baby boy.

A 20-year-old woman, Sonam, a resident of Kaushambi, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the Central Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar.

The delivery was performed by Dr Nupur and Dr Vartika under the leadership of Dr Dubey. Both the mother and child are in excellent health, it said.

The couple, who came to the Mahakumbh Mela area in search of work, sought immediate medical attention at the hospital after Sonam experiencing severe labour pain.

Established in the Parade area of the Mela area, the 100-bed Central Hospital has been operational for several days, the statement said.