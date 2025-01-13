Search icon
Published 07:46 IST, January 13th 2025

UP Tourism Halve Helicopter Ride Price Over Maha Kumbh

A helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh has now been slashed by more than half to Rs 1,296 per person, know more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahakumbh 2025 | Image: X

Mahakumbh Nagar: A helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh has now been slashed by more than half to Rs 1,296 per person, according to an official statement.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh in statement said the 7–8 minute helicopter ride will begin on January 13.

"Helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh will now cost Rs 1,296 per person from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000 rate," the statement said.

The ride will give tourists an aerial view of the grand Maha Kumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj city.

The joyride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.

The rides will operate "continuously" depending on weather, the statement said. The UP Tourism and Culture Department has also made preparations for water and adventure sports at the fair site.

From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other activities.

Renowned artists from across the country will perform during the extent of the 40-day Mela, which will also feature UP Diwas.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan is scheduled to perform at the Ganga Pandal here on January 16.

The closing performance will be given by Mohit Chauhan on February 24, the statement said.   

With PTI Inputs

Updated 07:46 IST, January 13th 2025

Maha Kumbh

