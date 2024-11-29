Published 09:03 IST, November 29th 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet: Who May Get What as Power-Sharing Deal Finalised for Mahayuti Govt
As per sources, Devendra Fadnavis is set to become the Maharashtra CM; take a look at who may get what portfolio in the Maha Cabinet...
Mumbai: Ever since the BJP -led Mahayuti Alliance has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, there have been speculations regarding the Maharashtra CM face, between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde . As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Ministers. Take a look at who may get what in the Maharashtra Cabinet…
Devendra Fadnavis Next Maharashtra CM: Sources
According to our sources, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state. Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to keep the Home portfolio with himself.
Maharashtra Cabinet: Who Will Get What Portfolio?
As per sources, Eknath Shinde was demanding some important portfolios including Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting, however, BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio. BJP will keep the Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC ministry, Tourism, General Administration portfolios.
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural, Water Supply, Health, Transport, State Excise portfolios. While Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies portfolios.
Take a look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the captain of the ship. Check portfolio-wise list…
- Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis
- Home Ministry - Devendra Fadnavis
- Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde
- Finance Ministry - Ajit Pawar
- Revenue - Eknath Shinde
- PWD - Eknath Shinde
- Urban Development - BJP (Name of leader not yet announced)
The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to officially announce its choice for Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
