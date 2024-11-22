'Lies Defeated, Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai Is Now India's Slogan': PM Modi on Mahayuti's Maha Win

On being asked about NCP workers wanting his father to be the CM, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Jay Pawar says," Of course, even I feel the same way...About the results, the elder leaders will take that decision. But every Baramatikar does want to see Dada as the chief minister..."

On election results, Jay Pawar says, "I am really happy with the results. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our voters because they all have entrusted the Mahayuti again. In the next five years, we all will work hand in hand for the progress of the state and our Taluka...All the Baramatikars are Dada's and my family and as they gave respect to Saheb during Lok Sabha (polls) they have respect to Dada during Vidhan Sabha because they know the work he has done for the Taluka..."