'Lies Defeated, Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai Is Now India's Slogan': PM Modi on Mahayuti's Maha Win
In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance comfortably surpassed the majority mark, ensuring its return to power. In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress coalition has taken a massive lead over the BJP-led NDA and is set to form the government for a third term. Stay tuned to Republic for news updates.
Maharashtra has coloured vivid saffron with voters giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance a landslide win over a tottering MVA while the opposition INDIA bloc looked set to return to power in Jharkhand. Shinde’s Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won 57 of the 81 seats it contested. Sena (UBT), a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed to bag only 20 despite fielding 95 candidates.
00:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Newly-elected Independent MLA from Chandgad injured in fire during victory celebrations
Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from Chandgad assembly constituency was injured in a fire during his victory celebrations Saturday night. An eyewitness said that some women who were in the procession were also injured.
23:59 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ajit Pawar's NCP defeats uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP in 29 seats
In the contest between the two rival NCP factions in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Ajit Pawar-led party defeated the outfit headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar on 29 seats. The NCP(Sharadchandra Pawar) came out as a winner in six constituencies. The Nationalist Congress Party of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a constituent of Mahayuti, was winning or leading in 41 of the 59 seats it contested as per the latest figures released by the Election Commission. The NCP (SP) led by his uncle had to be content with only ten victories, though it had fielded 86 candidates.
23:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Shinde’s Sena defeats Uddhav’s Sena in 36 constituencies, loses in 14
The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde knocked out rival Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray in 36 constituencies in Maharashtra polls, putting to rest the debate over which is the real party founded by the late Bal Thackeray. Shinde’s Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won 57 of the 81 seats it contested. Shiv Sena (UBT), a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed to bag only 20 despite fielding 95 candidates. In 14 seats, it defeated Shiv Sena candidates.
22:20 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Uddhav Thackeray's party won 10 of 20 seats in Mumbai
According to the Election Commission, the 10 seats out of the 20 seats that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won in the Maharashtra assembly polls, are in Mumbai. Notably, the party had contested 95 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance but managed to win just 20.
22:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Congress for spreading lies
On the Maharashtra Election Results, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Once you can lie, but you cannot carry it forward. The public of Maharashtra has shown the reality to Congress and other parties which run on family policies."
22:08 IST, November 23rd 2024
PM Modi's address fills Delhi BJP leaders with immense enthusiasm, says Delhi BJP President
After PM Modi's address after the historic win in Maharashtra, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "PM Modi's address fills the BJP workers of Delhi with enthusiasm. Now the time has come for the people of Delhi to give a befitting reply to those who are ruining Delhi. The people want a clean, corruption-free Delhi. After Maharashtra and Haryana, the people will elect a BJP government in Delhi too. BJP will get huge support in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections."
21:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: 'Congress Insulted Veer Savarkar', Says PM
“This Maharashtra election has exposed the double face of the INDI-Aghadi...The Congress leadership has constantly insulted Veer Savarkar across the country. They have even abused him. To get votes in Maharashtra, these people temporarily stopped abusing him. But not even once have they spoken the truth about Savarkar's sacrifice and this shows their double face. Their only motive is to defame Veer Savarkar”, said PM Modi.
21:09 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Only One Constitution Will Work', Says PM
“The people of Maharashtra also saw how the Congress government is betraying the people in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal. You will also see this in Punjab...Today there is another message of the mandate of Maharashtra. Only one Constitution will work in the entire country, that is the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Constitution of India. Whoever talks about two Constitutions in the country, the country will completely reject them. Congress and its allies tried to build a wall of Article 370 again in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra has clearly told them that this will not work. Now no power in the world can bring back Article 370”, said PM Modi.
20:58 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: 'No power in the world could bring back Article 370', Says PM
20:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Voters Punished People Who Resorted to Betrayal'
Some people resorted to betrayal and tried to create instability in Maharashtra, voters have punished them, said PM Modi in his victory speech.
20:48 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: 'Nation First, Not Throne First'
"Voters Are With Ideology of Nation First, Not Throne First. People of India Rejected Falsehood and Drama of Congress", Said PM Modi
20:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain is Now The Maha-mantra of The Country'
"After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. 'Ek hain toh safe hain' has become the 'maha-mantra' of the country...", said PM Modi.
20:48 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Maharashtra 6th State to Vote For BJP in 3 Consecutive Election'
20:41 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharhastra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: Maharashtra Victory Stamp on BJP's 'Governance Model'
BJP's victory in Maharashtra is a stamp on the party's 'governance model'. BJP alone had a lot more seats than Congress and its alliance partners combined,” said PM Modi.
20:38 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: 'Country Only Wants Development', PM Modi in His Victory Speech
"Today the results of by-elections of many states have also come... Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have given strong support to BJP. The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in BJP. We have also got success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar. This shows that the country now only wants development...", said PM Modi
20:36 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: 'Negative Politics, Parivarvad Defeated'
"Today negative politics has been defeated. Today 'Parivarvad' have been defeated. Today Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India. I congratulate all the workers of BJP and NDA across the country...", said PM Modi
20:35 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Will work harder for faster development of Jharkhand', Says PM Modi
"I also thank the people of Jharkhand. We will work harder for faster development of Jharkhand...", said PM Modi in his victory speech.
20:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Begins His Victory Speech
"Development, good governance and social justice have won in Maharashtra. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat...", said PM Modi
20:27 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: 'Those Who Divided The Society...', Nadda Hits Out at MVA
Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda says, "This election also gave the message that those who divided the society had to face a crushing defeat and people have appreciated PM Modi's development policies. For some time now, the INDI alliance had the illusion that they would gain power by dividing people in the name of caste, constitution, religion. Haryana, Maharashtra have given them an answer... In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray insulted the mandate, but today the people of Maharashtra have shown that they are with the Mahayuti, PM Modi.
20:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Historic Day', Says Nadda
Addressing party workers, Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said, "Today is a historic day. The people of Maharashtra and the by-elections held in various states have shown that people have once again expressed their trust in the policies and development work of Prime Minister Modi..."
20:16 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party workers and leaders present at the BJP headquarters BJP led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections.
20:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at BJP HQs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome as he arrives at the BJP headquarters
20:08 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharhastra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at BJP HQ
16:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: 'United we Will Soar Even Higher!', Says PM Modi
16:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: The full form of CM is not Chief Minister, it's Common Man, says Shinde
Speaking to reporters after Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra elections, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Our government was the common man's government. I'm thankful to PM Modi for his incredible support. Women, children & farmers were the centre point for us. We want to convert the common man into Superman. For me, the full form of CM is not Chief Minister, it's Common Man."
16:17 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Will Work For Viksit Bharat', Says Shaina NC
Speaking to reporters after Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra elections, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "This is a historic victory. People have seen our development work and we talk about development. People's love has turned into votes and we will all work for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The opposition only did appeasement politics..."
15:27 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray to address media at 6 PM Matoshree
Uddhav Thackeray to address media at 6 PM Matoshree
14:47 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Every Baramatikar Does Want to See Dada as CM', Says Ajit Pawar's Son
On being asked about NCP workers wanting his father to be the CM, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Jay Pawar says," Of course, even I feel the same way...About the results, the elder leaders will take that decision. But every Baramatikar does want to see Dada as the chief minister..."
On election results, Jay Pawar says, "I am really happy with the results. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our voters because they all have entrusted the Mahayuti again. In the next five years, we all will work hand in hand for the progress of the state and our Taluka...All the Baramatikars are Dada's and my family and as they gave respect to Saheb during Lok Sabha (polls) they have respect to Dada during Vidhan Sabha because they know the work he has done for the Taluka..."
14:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Trails in Mumbadevi
Congress' Amin Patel leading over Shiv Sena's Shaina NC by a margin of 15,424 votes after 8/17 rounds of counting in Mumbadevi Assembly constituency.
13:25 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: CM, Deputy CMs to Address Media at 3 PM
CM Eknath Shinde & both DyCMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar will interact with the media at Varsha at 3 pm. Then Devendra Fadnavis will join celebrations at BJP Maharashtra office, Nariman Point at 3.30 pm
13:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: People slammed 'land jihad, love jihad and vote jihad', says Kirit Somaiya
On Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said "...People slammed 'land jihad, love jihad and vote jihad' and supported PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai'...Uddhav Thackeray's army betrayed the people of Maharashtra in 2019...All the BJP leaders are very happy. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP has achieved a historic victory in Maharashtra with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi"
13:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vinod Tawde Reacts
As Mahauyti is all set to form govt in Maharashtra once again, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "Voters in Maharashtra have won a thumping victory to BJP-Mahayuti. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale contested the election well together. They run the government properly...So, people reposed their trust. In 2019, Sharad Pawar, broke BJP's alliance by taking away Uddhav Thackeray. Voters of Balasaheb Thackeray didn't like it... NDA is leading on all 4 seats in Bihar, in Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading on 6 seats and on 4 seats in Rajasthan. Thos shows that people have reposed their trust in PM Modi. As far as the CM is concerned, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and BJP's central leadership will make a decision together and tell you about it. Today, Mahayuti is celebrating its victory and expressing gratitude to the people of the state."
13:06 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Maintains Lead in Jharkhand
JMM-led Mahagathbandhan continues its lead in the state by currently leading on 50 of the 81 seats, crossing the majority mark, as per official EC trends (JMM 30, Congress 14, RJD 4, CPI(ML)(L) 2) BJP-led NDA leading on 29 seats (BJP 27, AJSUP 1, LJPRV 1)
12:44 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: Amit Shah Calls CM Shinde
After dialling Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dials Eknath Shinde to congratulate the Chief Minister on Mahayuti's monster win in Maharashtra.
12:35 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: People of Jharkhand have chosen the path to development, says Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana
As JMM-led Mahagathbandhan continues its lead in Jharkhand, party candidate from Gandey and CM Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren says, "...Counting is still underway. When we have waited so far, let's wait for a few more hours. I think it will be too early to say anything now. So, let's wait...Everyone has waited for 23rd November. I think we should wait for 2-3 more hours...People of Jharkhand have chosen the path to development. Women are winning this time..."
12:32 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Who Will Be Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde Replies
"Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision, said CM Shine (on who will be the CM)."
12:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'This is Landslide Victory', Says CM Shinde
As Mahayuti is set to form govt in the state, Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, " I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties. "
12:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: CM Eknath Shinde's First Reaction on Mahayuti's Monster Win
CM Shinde Thanks People Of Maharashtra For Thumping Majority
12:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray trailing in Worli
Aaditya Thackeray was unavailable and inaccessible for the last five years for the people: Shrikant Shinde on Aaditya Thackeray trailing in Worli against Milind Deora
12:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti crosses majority mark, leads in 220 seats; BJP-Sena celebrate, gloom in MVA camp
As per the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 128 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 16 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats.
In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in 2 seats each.
11:40 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by Nov 26 in Maharashtra
New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra, say sources
11:35 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: Congress Concedes Defeat as MVA Totters Under 50 In Maharashtra
Conceding defeat, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "There should be a detailed discussion on EVMs, but today is not that day. The results have not come in our favour. We have learnt a lesson. Mahayuti got more time to prepare... The way the date of elections was extended."
"We had a good campaign in Maharashtra. The results in Maharashtra have gone against our expectations. We are happy that we are going to form the government again in Jharkhand," Shrinate added.
11:27 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: People Voted For Modi Ki Guarantee, Says BJP
"People have voted for 'Modi ki guarantee' in all the places. We are going to win the majority and form our government. I am confident that here in the state, we will win. People have shown faith on CM Bhajanlal's announcements in the budget and 'Modi ki guarantee'...", said BJP State President Madan Rathore.
11:07 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Arrive At BJP HQ After Mahayuti's Win in Maharashtra
11:03 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: JMM leader Mahua Majhi trails in Ranchi assembly constituency
11:02 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: What's Happening at Congress Headquarters?
11:02 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: 'Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain', Says BJP
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick. We are winning Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. We are winning in Uttar Pradesh too (Assembly by-elections). This clearly shows how people are giving their blessings. It won't be wrong to say - Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain. But are those who brought coffers and spoke of vote jihad? We feel proud to see that we are receiving the blessings of people again and again..."
10:47 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: What Does The Trends Show?
10:42 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Celebrations Begin at BJP Office
Sweets have been brought to the Mumbai BJP office as Mahayuti crosses the majority mark of 145 in Maharashtra
10:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: 'With Huge Majority...', BJP Confident of Victory
On counting for Jharkhand Election 2024 and Maharashtra Election 2024, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat...In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, upliftment of women and enhancing the heritage of farmers...Today, the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is going to be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority..."
10:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Crosses Majority Mark in Jharkhand
JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the majority mark in the state as per official EC trends, currently leading on 51 of the 81 seats. Congress incharge for the state Ghulam Ahmad Mir, party's Observers for the state Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru and former state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur hold a meeting in Ranchi as counting continues.
10:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: CM Shinde Leads
CM Eknath Shinde is now leading by more than 14000 from Kopri Panchpakhadi
10:25 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Swara Bhaskar's Husband Trails
NCP's Sana Malik leading in Anushakti Nagar constituency over NCP-SCP's Fahad Ahmad by a margin of 3979 votes. Counting continues.
10:07 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party Accuses ECI of Hatching Conspiracy
“Election Commission should explain why the data on election counting has not been uploaded to the website for so long. Is there a conspiracy of rigging by you in connivance with the BJP at the behest of the BJP in power? Will you understand only when the public comes out on the streets to protect their rights and public opinion? Sir, do not play with public opinion, it will have serious consequences because now the dishonest Election Commission is also the target of the public, the public also understands the dishonesty of the Election Commission”, SP said in a post on X.
08:49 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: NDA Takes Massive Lead in Both States in Early Trends
NDA takes a massive lead in both Maharashtra, and Jharkhand in early trends. Counting underway
08:20 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: Early Trends Favour Mahayuti
As per early trends, Mahayuti stands at 25, MVA at 5
08:20 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: Here's What Early Trends Suggest
NDA - 6; INDI - 3
08:05 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election: Counting of Votes Begins
The counting of votes for the Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results has begun
07:46 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Elections: What Exit Polls Have to Say
As voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 has concluded, most exit polls have predicted a victory for the Mahayuti alliance against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
07:44 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who Are the Key Candidates in Fray in Jharkhand
The upcoming results of the Jharkhand assembly polls feature several high-profile battles including Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defending his Barhait seat, while BJP's Babulal Marandi contests from Dhanwar. JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato aims to retain Nala. Other notable contenders include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama), Dr. Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), and Sita Soren (JMM) in Jamtara. Badal Patralekh is competing in Jarmundi, and Kalpana Soren in Gande, representing the JMM.
06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharahstra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: What Happened in Maharahstra?
The state saw its highest voter turnout in three decades, which both the ruling party and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi claimed as a sign of their success. Exit polls indicated a close race, with the Mahayuti alliance currently holding a lead despite the tight competition.
06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result LIVE: What Happened in Jharkhand?
In Jharkhand, where the JMM-led alliance is contesting against the BJP-led NDA, voter turnout stood at 68.45%. Exit polls, however, suggest a shift in power, with the BJP coalition predicted to oust Hemant Soren's government.
06:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mahrashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in Both States
With the vote counting set to begin soon, the spotlight is on the fierce battle between the BJP-led NDA and the INDI. While the NDA aims to hold on to Maharashtra and wrest power from JMM in Jharkhand, the INDI bloc hopes to oust the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and secure Hemant Soren's victory in Jharkhand, setting the stage for a crucial political showdown.
