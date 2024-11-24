Maharashtra Polls: All 15 MLAs Retain Their Seats in Nashik District

Nashik: All 15 sitting MLAs in Nashik district managed to retain their seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The BJP and the NCP won six seats each, the Shiv Sena emerged victorious on two and AIMIM one.

Sitting BJP MLA Rahul Aher won from Chandwad, while the party's sitting MLA Dilip Borse won from Baglan.

Rahul Dhikle won from Nashik East along with his BJP colleagues Devyani Pharande from Nashik Central and Seema Hiray from Nashik West.

Sitting NCP MLA Saroj Ahire won from Deolali, while state assembly speaker Narhari Zirwal won from Dindori constituency. NCP MLA Hiraman Charoskar won Igatpuri, while sitting MLA Manikrao Kokate, also from the NCP, retained Sinnar.

Dilip Bankar of NCP won from Niphad, sitting MLA Nitin Pawar won from Kalwan, while state minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerged victorious in Yeola.

District guardian minister Dadaji Bhuse (SS) won from Malegaon Outer constituency, while Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande (1,38,068 votes) defeated independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal.

Sitting AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique won (1,09,653 votes) winning from Malegaon Central by a wafer thin margin of 162 votes.