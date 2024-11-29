Search icon
  • Mahayudh Over Portfolios? Eknath Shinde Cancels Key Maharashtra Meeting, Heads to Satara

Published 13:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Mahayudh Over Portfolios? Eknath Shinde Cancels Key Maharashtra Meeting, Heads to Satara

Sources revealed that the Mahayuti meeting is likely to be held on Sunday this week.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde | Image: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday (November 29) cancelled the key meeting of Mahayuti. As per reports, Shinde heads to his native village, Satara, in the state as the suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Sources revealed that the Mahayuti meeting is likely to be held on Sunday this week.

This development comes after Eknath Shinde and BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis 's first post-election meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.

After meeting Shah and Nadda, Shinde described the meeting as "good and positive." He also added that another meeting would be held, which is expected to decide who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda... There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

Furthermore, after the meeting of the Mahayuti leaders with Amit Shah ended in the national capital, Devendra Fadnavis took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his gratitude towards Home Minister Amit Shah for his support during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

In a post on X, Fadnavis praised Shah for inspiring and motivating the party workers during the elections.

"Expressed my gratitude to Union Minister Amitbhai Shah, for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas. On this occasion, our BJP National President JP Nadda ji, Eknath Shinde ji, Ajitdada Pawar, #MahaYuti leaders, and colleagues were present too, in New Delhi," he wrote.

Updated 14:56 IST, November 29th 2024

