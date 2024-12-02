Mamata Banerjee Calls For UN Peacekeeping Mission in Bangladesh, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

New Delhi, India: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the central government to seek the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh to address the tense situation there. Speaking in the Bengal Assembly on Monday, Banerjee spoke about the concerns over alleged atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in the neighboring country, including reports of Hindu priests being arrested.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and bring back persecuted Indians from Bangladesh. Additionally, she called for a statement from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Parliament during the ongoing winter session, outlining India’s official stance. “If PM Modi is unavailable, the external affairs minister should address Parliament,” Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo stressed that while foreign affairs are beyond her jurisdiction, reports from residents with relatives in Bangladesh, along with discussions with ISKCON representatives, compelled her to speak out. “If needed, an international peacekeeping force should be sent to Bangladesh to help restore normalcy,” she suggested.

She also expressed readiness to rehabilitate persecuted Indians. “We are willing to share our resources. There will be no shortage of food for those who need help,” she assured.

Banerjee criticized the central government for remaining silent over the past 10 days despite rising tensions. She also raised the issue of 79 Indian fishermen detained by Bangladeshi authorities, reminding that India had safely returned Bangladeshi fishermen who had crossed into Indian waters.