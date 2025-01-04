Man Arrested For Attempting to Set His Teen Sister on Fire Over Suspicion of Affair in Navi Mumbai

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to set his 17-year-old sister on fire, suspecting her of having an affair, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the APMC area on Friday evening, the official said.

The accused suspected his sister of having an affair with a man. He allegedly called her to spot, doused her in petrol, and placed a knife on her neck and threatened to set her on fire with a cigarette lighter, he said.

The official said the girl managed to free herself and approached the police with a complaint.

A case was registered under section 109 (attempt murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and the accused was arrested, he said.