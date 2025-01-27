Search icon
  • Man Dies by Suicide After Fight with Girlfriend, Grandma Dies of Shock

Published 21:35 IST, January 27th 2025

Man Dies by Suicide After Fight with Girlfriend, Grandma Dies of Shock

An elderly woman died of shock after finding her grandson's body, who allegedly died by suicide following a heated argument with his girlfriend.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man hangs self after quarrelling with girlfriend, grandmother dies in shock | Image: Shutterstock

Jhargram: A 65-year-old woman died of shock after seeing the hanging body of her grandson who allegedly died by suicide in their home in West Bengal's Jhargram district allegedly after a heated argument with his girlfriend, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after Shubhankar Mahato (25), who worked under a contractor, returned to his Parulia village home in Jhargram block on Sunday night.

He had then an argument with his girlfriend over the phone during which he entered a room and locked the door from inside, police said.

Despite repeated calls, he did not open the door. When the door was broken open, it was found that he was hanging.

"Unable to bear the pain, his grandmother Kamala Mahato also died," a police officer said.

After conducting postmortem examinations, both bodies were handed over to the family on Monday.

The police started an investigation into the matter, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:35 IST, January 27th 2025

