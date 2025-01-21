Man Smokes Weed on Train; RPF Officer Pulls His Hair, Slap in Dramatic Altercation | Video

Viral Video: A video recently emerged on the microblogging platform X, capturing a heated exchange between a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a passenger inside a packed train coach. Reports suggest the confrontation began after the passenger was allegedly caught smoking marijuana, causing discomfort and concern among fellow passengers.

Man Smokes Weed on Train; RPF Officer Pulls His Hair | Video

The video opens with the officer standing inside the coach as a voice from off-camera says, "Sir, he was warned multiple times, but he kept smoking." The officer replies, "Everyone told him to stop, but he still didn’t listen."

The situation escalated when the officer, visibly irritated, firmly grabbed the man’s hair. In an attempt to assert control, the officer pulled the man’s head back and turned it, seemingly to reprimand him for his defiant behavior.

The video, titled “Kalesh b/w Police and Guy inside Indian Railways over Smoking Video," garnered widespread reactions online. One user commented, “I usually don’t support police using force, but if the video’s context is accurate, the man deserved public shame and jail time. Though I doubt it will make a difference; he’ll likely repeat the behavior.”

One user commented, "Salute to the police officer who confronted that person."

Another said, "Why is the police officer acting like chhote chachaji?"

A different user added, "There should be special training in schools and language for Indian police, IAS officers, government officials, and municipal workers."