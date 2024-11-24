Manipur Civil Bodies Demand Justice For Jakuradhor Victims

Imphal: A prominent Manipur-based think tank, Taragi Cheisu, along with six other organisations, on Sunday urged the United Nations to pressure the Indian government into arresting those responsible for the brutal killing of three women and three children at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

In a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary-General, the organisations demanded immediate action under the Geneva Convention Act, of 1960, and relevant domestic laws. They called for the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators of the "Jakuradhor massacre" and sought the formation of an independent judicial inquiry commission to investigate the killings. The organisations insisted that the inquiry be led by a retired Supreme Court judge and recommended the deputation of a UN special rapporteur to oversee the probe.

The memorandum also appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to visit the site and release a detailed report on the killings. It further requested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure justice for the victims. Additionally, the groups urged for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), citing its contentious role in Manipur.

The appeal to the UN was jointly submitted by organisations including the Youth Collective Manipur, Manipur Students Association Delhi, Manipur International Youth Centre, and others. They emphasised the urgency of addressing what they termed a gross violation of human rights.